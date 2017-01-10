News By Tag
DuPont Named Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovator
DuPont Recognized as One of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year
"Each and every day, DuPont scientists and engineers translate discoveries to valuable new products and technologies for our customers," said Senior Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer Douglas Muzyka. "We are honored to be included on the Top 100 Global Innovator list, as it recognizes the positive impact that our innovations are having – enabling a better, safer, and healthier life for people everywhere."
DuPont's newest innovations include:
• New conductive ink for digital printing
• Advanced fermentation systems to improve ethanol yield
• Detergent enzymes that renew and protect consumers' favorite garments,
• The new highest yielding Pioneer® brand A-Series soybean varieties,
• Danisco®
• New DuPont™ Temprion™ portfolio of thermal management materials for electronic applications such as hand-held devices, computers, car batteries and high-power electronic motors where heat dissipation is a major concern.
These new innovations complement DuPont's broad portfolio of innovations, including: DuPont™ Corian® Charging Surface providing wireless charging for phones and tablets, DuPont™ Kevlar® advanced ballistic protection and consumer products, Tyvek® HomeWrap®, medical packaging and protective apparel solutions, Nomex® thermal protection, Pioneer® brand Optimum® AcreMax® insect protection products, Sorona® renewably sourced fibers, and Rynaxypyr® insect control. In 2015, DuPont recorded about $8 billion in sales from new products and applications launched between 2012 and 2015.
The Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top100 Global Innovators program, formerly the Intellectual Property & Science business of Thomson Reuters is now in its sixth year. The program has served as a trustworthy investment resource and a testament to increased R&D funding, global patent filing and new market development, resulting in greater revenue and enhanced regional economic activity. According to Clarviate Analytics, the firms on the list generated more than $4 trillion revenue in 2015 and spent more than $227 billion on research and development. On average, the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators invest 9.1 percent more in R&D than those in the S&P 100.
The Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovator methodology is based on patent volume, patent-grant success rates, global reach and invention influence. The full report is available at http://top100innovators.stateofinnovation.com.
