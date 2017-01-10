News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group to Focus on Digitalization in CeBIT Hannover 2017, Germany
CDN Solutions Group is happy to announce its presence in CeBIT Hannover 2017. They will available at Hall 002, Stand A33.
A well established web and mobile app development service provider company 'CDN Solutions Group' announced that they are exhibiting in the global tradeshow CeBIT Hannover 2017. CDN is exhibiting in CeBIT Germany event since 2011. It is an ISO 9001 : 2008 company. During this event i.e. from 20th - 24th march, 2017, delegates of CDN Solutions Group will available at Stand A33 in Hall 2 at Hannover Exhibition Grounds.
Overview of CDN's Agenda for CeBIT Hannover 2017
CDN Solutions Group all focus is on digitalization and will provide latest solutions in segments such as:
• Startups
• Artificial Intelligence
• Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality
• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Cross Platform, etc.)
• Web Development
• Multimedia Development
• Ecommerce Portal Development
• New Technologies
• Business Intelligence and data Analytics
• Wearable Technologies
• Sensor Technology
• ERP, CRM, eCRM, HRMS
• Inventory Management
• B2B, B2C, Content Syndication
• Enterprise, Mobile Enterprise
• mCommerce
• Retail and Wholesale
• Reputation Management, Branding
CEO of CDN Solutions Group Mr. Surajit Mitra Said "CeBIT is a place of communication, collaborating and exchanging ideas. It is not like the traditional tradeshows. It grows with the technology evolutions. Meet CDN in CeBIT Hannover at stand A33 Hall no. 002 during 20-24 March 2017."
CDN Solutions Group is also providing free e-invites to their visitors. So if anybody wants to meet them, can avail free passes from them by registering here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Software Solutions
Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a leading software product development and IT Outsourcing services provider company. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified IT Services Provider Company with a proven track record in delivering quality, cost effective and innovative IT software and Solutions, Web Development Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Social Business Solutions and multimedia solutions.
Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like CRISIL Rated Company, Indo Overseas Membership for Development of Web and Mobile Applications, Microsoft Design and Development Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes, Apple Development Partner, Associated with German, UK, Hong Kong, UAE, US, Australia partners.
Press Contacts:
Ankita Purohit
Company Name: CDN Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Tel: +91-731-4035927/
URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/
Contact
Ankita Purohit
***@gmail.com
