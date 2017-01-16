Operation Constitution Rescue / High Treason

Save Your Flag and Constitution of the United States; Bill of Rights to a "Jury in Civil Cases", within and for all American courtrooms of law.

OPERATION CONSTITUTION RESCUE

Contact

Operation Constitution Rescue

***@aol.com Operation Constitution Rescue

End

-- We the People of the United States (as "Inhabitants"of the City of Dayton, Ohio)... have more than a "dream" on this national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr., we have "expectations"of all Ohio and Federal elected and appointed government representatives to follow the U.S. Constitution rules of law, and State of Ohio Constitution rules of law, for service to their constituents, public safety, protection of inalienable rights, and great general interest to be shared around the world.Specifically, we have "expectations"of our elected and appointed government representatives to "support and affirm" the constitutional rule of law and right in action; to a "trial by jury" action, upon a timely made "jury demand" in our American courts of law for proper legal remedies of relief to the parties.Could It be that simple? Yes, see U.S. Constitution Article VI ~ Supremecy of Federal Laws in any Eighth Grade American history book or Civics class for documentation and expressed support of the Constitution of the United States.This is "elementary law", the rule of law to be followed by all American citizens. A valuable "right in action" representing "legal protection" in a court of law for all American citizens of the United States, and further reaching to show exemplary law around the world.The Constitution of the United States upholds and preserves 227+ years of legal action, and cause of action, to a "jury in civil cases", as the legal standard of constitutional law. (See: US Constitution;Bill of Rights; Seventh Amendment (Jury in civil cases) and Fourteenth Amendment (Due Process), and further protected with FRCP 81:b,c,d Cases Removed / with a "jury demand" made in the State court), the highest and most straightforward of constitutional rules of law for all American Citizens.Our mission is dedicated to the support and affirmation of the American citizens' "inviolate" and "preserved" right in action to a "jury demand", in all American state and federal courts of law, so as to properly find and determine all genuine legal issues of disputed material facts for a jury to decide, not determined by administrative bench judge(s) with their own agenda(s).Our community service will only be possible when we have come together and promote the rule of law. We ask for your community support via intervention through your press/media applications to educate your audience for action, and prevent further acts of perverted justice. Perverted justice in Dayton, Ohio, alleging; fraud on the court with the insurance company (Assurant), along with the officers of the state and federal courts, along with additional Ohio and Federal elected and appointed government representatives, who are knowingly and willfully attempting to pervert justice, and illegally "terminate" this valuable American right in action to a "trial by jury" action in our State of Ohio and United States courtroom(s)of law.; this perverted acts of injustice (16years) will "destroy" the Peoples' confidence in the judicial system, and further burden the livelihood of legal parties and their attorneys. Not on our watch!Please see details at "Operation Constitution Rescue"(See: 20 years of INSURANCE COMPANY FRAUD with 16 years of FRAUD ON THE COURT in our American courtrooms of law in Dayton, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio and Washington D.C, (Judicial threats ~ Acts of gross perverted injustices / Alleged acts of High Treason (U.S. Constitution Article III section 3 ~ Treason) ) / Obstruction of Justice / Fraud on the Court)Our mission is to uphold the rule of law for all American citizens in our American courtrooms of law. See: ~ www.constitutionrescue.org ~ Fraud on the court, and www.badfaith.info ~ insurance company fraud and theft )We are now working together for protecting substantive procedure of law and fundamental substantial rights in action, and to promote due process of law to a jury demand for a trial by jury action, as made in any/all American courts of law.Help Save Your Flag of the United States of America, and what it represents in all American courtrooms of law. Civil and social protection of American citizens "inalienable rights", and future deterrent for preventing illegal defense schemes against the American taxpayers of the courts.Thank you for your interest in protecting the Flag of United States of America in our American Courtrooms. We look forward to hearing from you soon for your intervention and protection of American's liberty, freedom, equality, justice and future well-being.Please feel free to email us if you have any questions on our critical mission to the United States of America.Sincerely,Operation Constitution Rescuewww.constitutionrescue.orgwww.badfaith.info