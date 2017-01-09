News By Tag
Michael P. Abate, Partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
About Michael P. Abate
Michael Abate is a Partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. He chairs the Firm's Appellate Practice Group and also is a member of the Firm's Litigation and Health Care departments. Mike has extensive experience litigating at all levels of the federal court system. He regularly represents Medicare and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations in litigation and regulatory matters, including in disputes arising under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. He also handles internal investigations and False Claims Act matters for MCOs and medical providers. Prior to joining Dinsmore, Michael worked in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where he maintained a nation-wide appellate and trial practice handling the United States' most sensitive litigation matters, including a wide variety of constitutional, statutory, and regulatory disputes. Michael previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Diana Gribbon Motz on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Baltimore, MD. He is a graduate of Stanford Law School and Harvard College.
About Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Dinsmore & Shohl is a full service law firm with over 650 attorneys in 21 cities across the United States.
Event Synopsis:
In August 2016, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued two opinions in Humana v. Western Heritage, affirming that Humana has a right to be reimbursed the conditional payments it has made, and is entitled to double damages pursuant to the Medicare Secondary Payer Act (MSP) as well as MSP Recovery v. Allstate, holding that a first-party no-fault insurer's contractual obligation can provide the "demonstrated responsibility"
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the latest Medicare Advantage decisions and will help them understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective strategies in mitigating common pitfalls and risk issues.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ Medicare Secondary Payer Act – An Overview
§ Recent MSP Ruling - Humana v. Western Heritage
§ Recent MSP Ruling – MSP Recovery v. Allstate
§ Significant Implications and Loopholes
§ Primary Payer Reimbursement Obligations
§ Regulatory Forecast
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
