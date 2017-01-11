Country(s)
Industry News
Cryptsoft's KMIP technologies optimise security in Iskraemeco's Smart Metering System
BRISBANE, Australia - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft and Iskraemeco have combined their respective market-leading technologies into Iskraemeco's latest smart-metering systems. Leveraging the advanced features of Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) v1.4 implementation, Iskraemeco is meeting the market-driven demand for solutions that deliver greater flexibility, control and confidence in how utilities manage and protect consumer data.
With over seven decades of experience, over 75 million meters installed globally, and a complete smart metering portfolio, Iskraemeco is enabling the smarter grid. With a significant base of installed smart meters managing critical distribution networks world-wide, Iskraemeco reached out to Cryptsoft to optimise the security in Iskraemeco's flagship SEP2W head-end system. The objective of this partnership is to increase the system`s security capability and deployment flexibility while simultaneously reducing the cost and complexity burden for utilities.
"With one of the largest R&D departments in Europe, we have always focused on bringing advanced and innovative ideas into reality, providing utilities with next generation sustainable energy solutions," said Matjaž Aljančič, R&D Director, Iskraemeco. "Combining complementary best-of-breed technologies like DLMS/COSEM and KMIP into our SEP2W head-end system delivers a powerful message to the smart-metering market of our commitment to excellence, innovation and security. By choosing to license Cryptsoft's market-leading KMIP v1.4 technology, Iskraemeco has ensured our customers will benefit from the full range of standards-based key management capabilities and seamless integration with existing specialist enterprise security solutions."
"Security in critical infrastructure is a global issue that requires close collaborations to address and resolve. Utilizing the latest versions and capabilities of security technologies continues to be a focus for the leading companies in every market," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager, Cryptsoft. "Working closely with companies like Iskraemeco has given us invaluable insights into some of the challenges and opportunities facing the smart-meter industry as a whole. Solving these challenges with a market-focused implementation of our technology has been invaluable to both companies, reinforcing our technology and security leadership within our respective markets."
About Cryptsoft
Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company with 20 years' experience in the cryptographic and security markets. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS#11 software development kits (SDKs) for Server and Client empowers vendors to provide the secure, simplified, and vendor-agnostic interoperable enterprise key management solutions the global market is demanding. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com
About Iskraemco
Iskraemeco is one of the leading smart metering solution providers on a global scale. Since 1945, Iskraemeco employees have been transforming valuable experience, innovation and a sound understanding of customers` needs into comprehensive energy management solutions. With electricity meters addressing diverse market demands, a variety of communication options, software for meter data management and comprehensive services, Iskraemeco helps energy companies shape the future of energy generation and management. Iskraemeco has an established network of partners, subsidiaries and production facilities that offer reliable and efficient support services to a comprehensive client base. www.iskraemeco.com
Contact
Magda Zdunkiewicz
***@cryptsoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse