Industry News





Stevie Boi release his first book entitled "Shade built my empire"

Fashion designer stevie boi releases his first book with black eden publications.
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Branding is essential in today's professional world, and your brand determines the identity and success of your business.

In Shade Built My Empire, I share my story of how $20, determination, hardwork, and fearlessness skyrocketed my brand to the top. I discuss the experiences I've had in the fashion industry, how I built my business from the ground up, as well as the failures I've had to endure along the way. I give tips on social media engagement, planning and prioritizing, how to deal with stress, and so much more. Sometimes, the business is shady, but I can help you through.

Pre-order your copy today and receive an exclusive offer from @Black_Eden_Publications via instagram. Be sure to follow @sbshades also. Stevie will also do book signings march 20th in nyc. Details for event will follow after Feb 6th.

Link: bit.ly/preorder-shadebuiltmyempire

Visit www.StevieBoi.com for links to all of Stevies ventures etc. Stevie also will tour with the self help book in over 20 countries starting Feb 28th.


SB Team

Stevie Boi
***@stevieboi.com
Sbshades
Email:***@stevieboi.com Email Verified
Tags:Stevieboi, Sbshades, Shadebuiltmyempire
Books
Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Products
