Stevie Boi release his first book entitled "Shade built my empire"
Fashion designer stevie boi releases his first book with black eden publications.
In Shade Built My Empire, I share my story of how $20, determination, hardwork, and fearlessness skyrocketed my brand to the top. I discuss the experiences I've had in the fashion industry, how I built my business from the ground up, as well as the failures I've had to endure along the way. I give tips on social media engagement, planning and prioritizing, how to deal with stress, and so much more. Sometimes, the business is shady, but I can help you through.
Pre-order your copy today and receive an exclusive offer from @Black_Eden_
Link: bit.ly/preorder-
Visit www.StevieBoi.com for links to all of Stevies ventures etc. Stevie also will tour with the self help book in over 20 countries starting Feb 28th.
Stevie Boi
