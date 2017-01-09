Stevie Boi release his first book entitled "Shade built my empire"

Fashion designer stevie boi releases his first book with black eden publications.

-- Branding is essential in today's professional world, and your brand determines the identity and success of your business.In Shade Built My Empire, I share my story of how $20, determination, hardwork, and fearlessness skyrocketed my brand to the top. I discuss the experiences I've had in the fashion industry, how I built my business from the ground up, as well as the failures I've had to endure along the way. I give tips on social media engagement, planning and prioritizing, how to deal with stress, and so much more. Sometimes, the business is shady, but I can help you through.Pre-order your copy today and receive an exclusive offer from @Black_Eden_Publications via instagram. Be sure to follow @sbshades also. Stevie will also do book signings march 20th in nyc. Details for event will follow after Feb 6th.Link: bit.ly/preorder-shadebuiltmyempireVisit www.StevieBoi.com for links to all of Stevies ventures etc. Stevie also will tour with the self help book in over 20 countries starting Feb 28th.SB Team