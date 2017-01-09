News By Tag
Seeing through a different lense!
Using photography as a teaching tool Pamela Hale offers ancient and contemporary tools for healing, transformation and restoring the sacred!
Pamela Hale offers ancient and contemporary tools for healing, transformation and restoring the sacred. A two-time breast cancer survivor whose life has been changed by physical challenges, Pam is a certified shamanic energy healer and interfaith spiritual mentor with 15 years of experience helping clients with physical, emotional and spiritual challenges. A graduate of Stanford and Columbia Universities, Pam is creator of the Sand Spirits Insight Cards and author of the award-winning book, Flying Lessons: How to Be the Pilot of Your Own Life. She teaches internationally and collaborates with her daughter, Laura Weaver, leading women's retreats.
