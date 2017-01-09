Seeing through a different lense!

Using photography as a teaching tool Pamela Hale offers ancient and contemporary tools for healing, transformation and restoring the sacred!

-- Using photography as a teaching tool, Pam will provide tools for re-framing difficult situations so that we can love our lives and say yes to them, no matter what. We cannot change outer events, but we can use focusing, looking for the light, re-framing and developing our inner imagery to transform our experience to one that benefits us physically, emotionally and spiritually.Pamela Hale offers ancient and contemporary tools for healing, transformation and restoring the sacred. A two-time breast cancer survivor whose life has been changed by physical challenges, Pam is a certified shamanic energy healer and interfaith spiritual mentor with 15 years of experience helping clients with physical, emotional and spiritual challenges. A graduate of Stanford and Columbia Universities, Pam is creator of the Sand Spirits Insight Cards and author of the award-winning book, Flying Lessons: How to Be the Pilot of Your Own Life. She teaches internationally and collaborates with her daughter, Laura Weaver, leading women's retreats.Your Host: Transformational Story Coach, Petra Nicoll