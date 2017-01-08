 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

David Barnett, Gregg Alwine & Corsis Honored by the All Stars Project of New Jersey

Corsis Leaders Recognized for Their Outstanding Contribution to Inner-City Youth
 
 
Barnett & Alwine Receive Award
Barnett & Alwine Receive Award
 
NEWARK, N.J. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- David Barnett, Gregg Alwine and Corsis were honored by the All Stars Project of New Jersey on the occasion of its annual benefit dinner today at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark. For over 10 years the pair has supported the All Stars Project by helping raise contributions, underwriting organization's website and volunteering countless hours.

Both Mr. Barnett and Mr. Alwine have been instrumental in founding the All Star's Tech Track, an after-school initiative that brings young people from New Jersey's inner-city communities in contact with successful tech professionals. "Tech Track has been very successful in reaching young people who often do not have exposure to leaders in the technology industry," said Mr. Barnett who has served as a board member since 2014 and special advisor to the All Stars Project. "I am proud that the whole team here at Corsis is helping to lead the way in creating a brighter future for every young person in New Jersey," he went on to say.

"It is very meaningful to honor board leader David Barnett, his partner Gregg Alwine and the entire Corsis team for their many contributions to the All Stars over the last ten years. It is only through direct partnership and collaboration that we can move forward as a country, and our whole team has been inspired by working with David, Gregg and the team at Corsis to transform the lives of inner-city youth, their families and communities," said Christopher Street, All Stars Project Chief Operating Officer.

About Corsis

Corsis provides organizations with a best-practices tool that fosters the alignment of IT investment with business performance. This revolutionary SaaS tool provides a new way to objectively visualize the health, risk and opportunity within an organization's technology operations. Corsis consolidates IT assessment, compliance and risk management activities,  replacing traditional due diligence and IT consulting models. For more information, visit http://corsis.com.

About All Stars Project, Inc.

The All Stars Project (http://www.allstars.org) (ASP) is a privately funded national nonprofit organization founded in 1981 whose mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance, in partnership with caring adults.

All Stars Project of New Jersey is headquartered at the Scott Flamm Center for Afterschool Development located at 33 Washington Street and is supported by some of America's leading companies including MetLife, EY, Viacom, PWC, PSEG, Prudential and Investors Bank.  Led by President and CEOGabrielle Kurlander (http://allstars.org/content/gabrielle%E2%80%99s-bio), the ASP involves over 10,000 young people every year in its afterschool programs in six cities across the country. Learn more at http://www.allstars.org, onFacebook (https://www.facebook.com/Allstarsproject?fref=ts) and onTwitter (https://twitter.com/AllStarsProject) @AllStarsProject.

Contact
Jill Kochel
***@corsis.com
End
