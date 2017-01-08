News By Tag
David Barnett, Gregg Alwine & Corsis Honored by the All Stars Project of New Jersey
Corsis Leaders Recognized for Their Outstanding Contribution to Inner-City Youth
Both Mr. Barnett and Mr. Alwine have been instrumental in founding the All Star's Tech Track, an after-school initiative that brings young people from New Jersey's inner-city communities in contact with successful tech professionals. "Tech Track has been very successful in reaching young people who often do not have exposure to leaders in the technology industry," said Mr. Barnett who has served as a board member since 2014 and special advisor to the All Stars Project. "I am proud that the whole team here at Corsis is helping to lead the way in creating a brighter future for every young person in New Jersey," he went on to say.
"It is very meaningful to honor board leader David Barnett, his partner Gregg Alwine and the entire Corsis team for their many contributions to the All Stars over the last ten years. It is only through direct partnership and collaboration that we can move forward as a country, and our whole team has been inspired by working with David, Gregg and the team at Corsis to transform the lives of inner-city youth, their families and communities,"
About Corsis
Corsis provides organizations with a best-practices tool that fosters the alignment of IT investment with business performance. This revolutionary SaaS tool provides a new way to objectively visualize the health, risk and opportunity within an organization's technology operations. Corsis consolidates IT assessment, compliance and risk management activities, replacing traditional due diligence and IT consulting models. For more information, visit http://corsis.com.
About All Stars Project, Inc.
The All Stars Project (http://www.allstars.org) (ASP) is a privately funded national nonprofit organization founded in 1981 whose mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance, in partnership with caring adults.
All Stars Project of New Jersey is headquartered at the Scott Flamm Center for Afterschool Development located at 33 Washington Street and is supported by some of America's leading companies including MetLife, EY, Viacom, PWC, PSEG, Prudential and Investors Bank. Led by President and CEOGabrielle Kurlander (http://allstars.org/
