RJK Ventures LLC Expands the MAG|Coupler™ Product Line
RJK Ventures LLC Expands the MAG|Coupler™ Product Line with Magazine Couplers for popular AK/AKM Platforms
Firearms enthusiasts that own AK/AKM platform rifles now have an effective way to safely and securely improve magazine handling when using 10 round magazines. The product couples magazines by replacing their floorplates and replacing them with a MAG|Coupler to facilitate more expedient and efficient magazine swaps without increasing the capacity of an individual magazine. The patent pending technology enables RJK Ventures LLC to expand the offering across a variety of magazine variants.
MAG|Couplers simply replace the floorplate of your existing magazine allowing for the connection of two like magazines back to back. All magazine capacities are supported at launch from low capacity 10-round magazines through standard capacity magazines.
Key Product Highlights:
Magazine couplers enable improved magazine handling
Custom development for specific magazine fit and function
Use standard factory magazines
No permanent modifications
Ideal for states with magazine size restrictions
Made in the USA
The AK/AKM 7.62x39mm magazine couplers are now shipping and are available in 1 and 3 packs from the RJK Ventures LLC MAG|Couplers™
About RJK Ventures LLC & MAG|Couplers™
Established in 2011, RJK Ventures LLC is a designer and manufacturer serving the firearms community with our Armory Racks, MAG|Coupler and Armory Tool product lines. MAG|Couplers simply replace the floorplate of your existing magazine allowing for the connection of two like magazines back to back.
