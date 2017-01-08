Cherry Blossom Bridal, Specializing in Brides Sizes 12-32, Honored For Excellence With 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award® WASHINGTON - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced Cherry Blossom Bridal, a bridal salon specializing in brides sizes 12-32, as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® for bridal attire in Washington, DC.



The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.



The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Cherry Blossom Bridal. Award- winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.



"The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Cherry Blossom Bridal, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."



"Beauty comes in all sizes so while most bridal salons stock gowns in an average designer size of 8-10 (which fits a woman who wears a size 4-8 in contemporary clothing), we have curated a selection of designer gowns in bridal sizes 12 to 32, without sacrificing fit, fashion or quality of construction," said Keba Riley Marshall, the store's owner. "Our entire concept is focused on making the size 12+ bride truly enjoy shopping for her bridal gown."



Cherry Blossom Bridal is thrilled to have been selected for 3 consecutive years as one of the top bridal salons in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our brides for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our brides and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.



For more information about Cherry Blossom Bridal, please visit our website today at www.cherryblossombridal.com.



About Cherry Blossom Bridal



Cherry Blossom Bridal is a full-service specialty bridal salon offering an assortment of designer bridal gowns specifically selected to fit and flatter brides sizes 12 to 32. Cherry Blossom Bridal is the only retailer of its kind in the District of Columbia and is conveniently located in Capital Hill. The Company's website is not part of this release.



For additional information or photos, members of the media may contact Cherry Blossom Bridal at



Media Contact

Keba Riley

Cherry Blossom Bridal

202-544-2400

***@cherryblossombridal.com


