Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Joetta I Talford Named Local KW Wellness Ambassador

Keller Williams Fort Mill implements award-winning international wellness initiatives
 
 
Joetta Irving Talford
Joetta Irving Talford
 
FORT MILL, S.C. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Keller Williams Realty Fort Mill announced today that Joetta Irving Talford, will serve as their KW Wellness Ambassador for the its local market center. Talford, a local agent, former professional cheerleader & previous member of the Winthrop University dance team, accepted the challenge to help fellow 343 agents and staff members consider life style changes that would include adding wellness events to their annual goals, alongside selling real estate.

"Our mission here at Keller Williams is to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living," Keller Williams Fort Mill CEO Shelby Ryburn said. "A solid plan for health and wellness is paramount in creating a life worth living."

Keller Williams Realty International (KWRI), headquartered in in Austin, TX, won an award for the being one of the most-fit companies to work for by the Austin Times. Riding on the success of that program, KWRI implemented the KW Wellness program and currently provides a framework for each market center and ambassador, using inspiration from founder Gary Keller's "One Thing" book.

"The Wellness Ambassador is essentially a community liaison that works with health and wellness providers in the community to assist our market center during our annual health fair, 66 Day Step Challenge, health insurance and nutrition info sessions," Talford explained. "In 2015, South Carolina ranked 13th in the nation in adult obesity1  It's really my role to make sure that we ALL have the information needed to create a healthier life. In 2011, my teammate and husband, Matthew was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and I encouraged him through that tough point in our lives. I'm looking forward to "cheering" others on, as we all pursue efforts that will keep us healthy while we run our real estate businesses. It's definitely a challenge to find time to work out in this busy housing market, and if we encourage each other, we can all meet the goals we set for this year." The position, previously held by agent Tony Swainey, is a volunteer position that is appointed by the market center and approved through an application process by Keller Williams Realty International.

The Keller Williams Fort Mill market center is a part of the Carolinas region of Keller Williams Realty International.

For more information go to http://www.joettatalford.com or http://www.kwyork.com

1The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America released September 2016

Contact
Shelby Ryburn
Keller Williams Realty Fort Mill
***@kw.com
End
Source:Keller Williams Realty Fort Mill
Email:***@kw.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Business, Work-life Balance
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Fort Mill - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017
