PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - the Ultimate Triumph of the Underdog

Brelby Cast Revels in Magical Adventure On and Off the Stage
 
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Alex Tuchi, who plays the Boy, said, "I felt so welcomed from the first minute I stepped into the theatre, and that comfort still hasn't left me. Coming to rehearsal to play around with my friends is always the highlight of my day. I play a relatively small human in the show, so I'm picked up a lot. I have so many fun moments with everyone. Getting tossed around and dropped has never been so fun! When I was a kid, I always introduced myself to strangers as Peter Pan. I think this is the closest I'm going to get to doing that again, and that's the whole point of the show, really. You can come into the theatre and really feel like you're a kid again for a couple of hours. But it's more than that. The show is so grand, but intimate and poignant, too. It all works up to these pivotal points; hours of organized chaos culminate in a few moments that happen in little more than glances and half-smiles. It seems so backwards, seeing all of these people pushing themselves to their limits as artists, only to be rewarded with little more than a second of genuine connection. Yet it feels inexplicably right, somehow. When it feels as though all hope is lost, everything just coalesces so perfectly. It's not just a show about underdogs, it's an underdog show. Nothing about the show should work, and somehow it does. Something about how utterly quixotic the show makes its inevitable triumph all the more glorious. It mirrors life: it's kids being kids, but it's also a chance to exist and revel in that space again."

Stephanie Spencer, who plays Mrs. Bumbrake and the Teacher is equally ebullient. "The best part of this process has been diving into the imaginative universe of this play," she said. "A universe where a box can be a thousand different objects and an actor can be a nanny, a sailor, a pirate, the breeze, and a mermaid within an hour. It's such a joy to dive head first into a world where anything is possible with such an inventive and supportive group of excellent actors. My favorite part of the show is the whirlwind that is the end of Act 1. Who doesn't like a good, chaotic, high sea adventure? Peter and the Starcatcher has the kind of magic that takes the audience on a journey with the performers. The line between audience and actor is totally blurred, and everybody gets to be an adventurer in this story with characters that we all know and adore. People grow up too fast, and for the few hours that they're in this room, they get to play, explore, laugh, cry, imagine, and be a kid again. It's a truly joyful experience, and one not to be missed."

"The best part of this process has been being a part of an ensemble cast that gets to play so many of these awesome characters," said Amber Wright, who plays Bill Slank. "It makes the show such a blast to work on! Everyone imagines as children that they are part of a fantasy world- it's amazing that even as a grown up, I get to be a part of that world. We get to create a world for our audience before their eyes and make magic for them as they go on this adventure with us!"

Elizabeth Lyon, who plays Captain Robert Falcon Scott, agrees. "It has been amazing watching all my cast mates develop their characters. These characters are what make this show so incredible," she said.

Jonathan Gradilla, who plays Ted, also enthusiastically concurred. "The best part of the process of creating this show was seeing all the characters come to life through each and every actor. It is incredibly fun to see all the different identities we have to create with each character and how how different they are from one another. My favorite part of the show is the relationship between the four children. How different and headstrong they are, and how they eventually realize they need to work together to complete their dangerous mission. This show has humor, action, suspense and magic! What else could you ask for in a show?"

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER performs Jan 20-21, 27-28, Feb 3-4, Feb 10-11 @ 7:30PM and Jan 22, 29, Feb 5, 12 @ 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Source:Brelby Theatre Company
