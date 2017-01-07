GPS Tracking Experts Rewire Security Update GPSlive Software Features Rewire Security, a GPS Tracking and GPS Tracker device specialist in the United Kingdom, announced that they have updated their GPS tracking platform GPSlive with several new features. GPSLive - GPS Tracking BRISTOL, England - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Rewire Security, a GPS tracking device specialist firm, announced that they have augmented their services with new products while updating their tracking platform GPSlive with several new features. Rewire Security have on offer UK's widest variety of GPS tracker devices and respective vehicle security devices that are combined with a state of the art GPS tracking platform that allows locating of any asset, vehicle, person or child anywhere on the planet in real-time.



According to Bilen Saribardak, Rewire Security Directing Manager, "Live GPS tracking allows worldwide determination of the location of a GPS tracking device within a centimetre or meter, depending on certain conditions. With this innovative technology, anyone can furnish fit their valuables with requisite tracking devices that allow easy real-time location. With the use of satellites, a GPS tracker delivers steady location updates with precision."



GPS tracking is a mainstay that has become a proven game-changer in world business, especially among enterprises that own fleets of vehicles. A close look at the technology in use reveals a variety of devices that include GPS location-based systems, applications, displays and digital tachographs. These revolve entirely around GPS systems and can be identified as core instruments of reporting vehicle situations to fleet managers as fast as possible.



For any enterprise, a positive return on investment often determines the need for use of certain instruments. A positive return arising from GPS tracking systems in fleet management rests on the real-time positioning of every vehicle in a fleet. This allows managers to know at all times where each vehicle is and whether it is running or parked. Such a system leads to increased employee productivity and responsibility, faster roadside assistance and accurate data about fleet usage.



Reducing payments for overtime using this system reduces overall operating costs. Rogue drivers are known to violate company regulations and rules through using company vehicles for personal use. Some use traffic hold-ups to attract overtime bonuses. With a



Contact
Rewire Security
Bilen Saribardak
info@rewiresecurity.co.uk


