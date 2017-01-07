Eat and Screen Abuja (Second Edition)

End

-- We at Stand Up To Cancer Nigeria are set to roll out our quarterly health sensitization programme, "Eat and Screen," for the year 2017. This programme will help to promote healthy eating. Also, it will afford participants the opportunity to have free screenings on breast cancer, blood pressure test, sugar level test and BMI. We are going to be giving out free VIA cervical cancer screening coupons to the first 50 women who will make it to the venue.We will continue to emphasize the need for early detection and how it serves as pro-active measure to fight and survive cancer. The need for this measure is to avoid delay in accessing timely treatment. If delayed, things could get worse hence making it nearly impossible for survival. If action is taken promptly, identification of the ailment is done early enough, treatment could commence; leaving one with better chances of survival.Essentially, this is why the initiative "Eat and Screen" is considered and adopted. Our primary goals are to promote healthy eating and regular screening in our society, across gender. We understand the power of information and therefore, we see need to sensitize the public on the importance of healthcare and regular medical screenings.This exercise will help create awareness on the fight against Cancer and increase consciousness amongst Nigerians, especially the youth. It will also help to reduce cancer related burden and its death rate in our society.We are not new in this exercise; we've held free screening exercises over the years. Last year, on the October 29 we had a huge turnout during the exercise in Abuja. Several people- male, female, young and old were sensitized. We have also held other screening events in Abuja and Lagos with an impressive turnout. We urge every member of the public not to ignore this opportunity.We appreciate everyone who supported us in 2016. To those who believed in us and participated in one way or the other to our success stories last year, we say a big thank you and we wish everyone a happy new year.Stand Up To Cancer Nigeria is a leading youth-based cancer advocacy group. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential medical information for people affected by or concerned about breast cancer. At Stand Up To Cancer Nigeria, we help individuals and families understand, interpret and act upon the most reliable and recent breast cancer information – including all of the latest research-- so they can make the best decisions for their lives.Eat and Screen Abuja second edition is sponsored by Swissgarde, Medicaid Radiology, Mediciad Cancer Foundation, Envy 365, SerphicWorld, Kolimo Multimedia, Eat to Live Lifestyle, Hvee Entertainment, 3Js Hotel, Doigts Collants, Cool Fm and Hot Fm etc.Caleb EgwuenuFounder/Project DirectorStand Up To Cancer Nigeria08092179343Instagram and Twitter: @su2c9ja