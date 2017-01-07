AccelerComm Ltd closes significant funding with IP Group plc

Media Contact

-- AccelerComm Limited, a leading semiconductor core IP company providing channel coding products for 3G, 4G and 5G mobile systems, today announced they have closed significant funding with IP Group plc.'AccelerComm is engaged with Tier 1 semiconductor and infrastructure companies in multiple geographies and the investment from IP Group will allow us to fulfil this demand and address additional markets and customers' said Dr. Rob Maunder, AccelerComm founder and CTO, 'LTE-A Pro's low latency LTE requirements fall in the sweet spot of our turbo decoder's performance'.Dr Lee Thornton, Director, New Business & Partnerships at IP Group commented 'IP Group is excited to be investing in AccelerComm as they expand their family of channel coding products and bring them to market, and the extension of their portfolio to address recent 3GPP decisions on 5G New Radio will put them at the heart of the new mobile standard'.Dr. Rob Maunder, CTO & Founder +44 (0) 7843 477 660Tim Penhale-Jones, VP Sales & Marketing +44 (0) 7768 199 898Liz Vaughan-Adams, Director of Comms +44 (0) 7979 853 802AccelerComm is a semiconductor IP-core company that provides patent pending channel coding solutions. Our innovative turbo coding technology enables 10X throughput and 10X latency improvement over existing products, making it ideal for meeting the requirements of LTE Advanced Pro. We aim be one of the first to market with polar encoder and decoder solutions for the soon to be mandated 3GPP New Radio control channel. All our solutions will be available for FPGA or ASIC implementations.IP Group is a leading intellectual property commercialisation company which focuses on evolving great ideas, mainly from its partner universities, into world-changing businesses. The Group has pioneered a unique approach to developing these ideas and the resulting businesses by providing access to business building expertise, capital (through its 100%-owned FCA-authorised subsidiary IP Capital), networks, recruitment and business support. IP Group has a strong track record of success and its portfolio comprises holdings in approximately 80 early-stage to mature businesses across four main sectors -- Biotech, Cleantech, Healthcare and Technology. The Company is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO