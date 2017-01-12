Greg T. Walker (Blackfoot, Lynyrd Syknyrd) To Debut New Band, Two Wolf, At Legends Of Rock Cruise V

Contact

--Greg T. Walker, founding member of Blackfoot and bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd (on Skynyrd's First and Last), is set to debut his new power trio,Two Wolf, at Rock Legends Cruise V, January 19-23, 2017.Two Wolf's high-octane, hard rock sound, built on dynamic, guitar-driven riffs and leads, thunderous grooves and commanding vocals, has an appeal that spans generations and continents. Their songs are the byproduct of a truly all-star lineup. Led by bassist/vocalist Walker, the Florida-based power trio is rounded out by singer/guitarist Brad Sayre (Messendger, Dr. Hook [featuring Ray Sawyer], Danny Jo Brown) and drummer Sandy Gennaro (Cyndi Lauper, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Pat Travers, Johnny Winter); all three are renown award winning musicians and songwriters whose collective talents have been brought together for the first time to brilliant results.Walker also was in Fired Guns and Warriors Pride between 2012 and 2015, both of which featured former members of Blackfoot, but he still had the desire to form and lead his own new band. Shortly after Warriors Pride disbanded, Two Wolf was born. "I formed Blackfoot originally, back in 1969," Walker relates. "And after Fired Guns and Warriors Pride I wanted to go back to putting my own band together again - a new band. We went through a few changes since I first started Two Wolf last year, but now, with Brad and Sandy, we've settled into what I think is the definitive lineup. I met Brad through the first drummer we had, and as soon as I heard him I knew he was the guy I wanted to play with. Originally I wanted this to be a two-guitar band, and we experimented with that a bit, but with the material we've been working on it didn't mesh style-wise the way we had hoped it would. As soon as we made it a trio, we knew it was right. It was the same thing when we brought Sandy in. I've known Sandy for a while. He'd been with Pat Travers for about six years, and when he left earlier in 2016 I called him and asked him if he'd be interested. I flew him down, and when he came in he had six songs to learn. When he walked in and didn't miss a note or a beat, we knew we had the right guy. We recorded our first single, 'Red Earth,' in November; its debuting on radio in January and there's already a lyric video for it on YouTube. We're currently rehearsing for the Cruise and also writing because we're going to be recording an EP in the spring."for more information about Two Wolf, to schedule interviews, receive digital audio or photos, please contact Larry Kay with Night Train PR: (215) 370-9498 / nighttrainpr@voicenet.com