January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


WebRTC Client Solution Development Services Announced for Business Directories

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer WebRTC client solution development specifically for business directories. The spokesperson of the company has announced that the solution will have custom features to cater the need of business directories.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a well known IT company from India. The company has been offering a whole range of VoIP solutions and services based on custom requirements of the clients. The company is recognized on a global platform for its expertise in VoIP industry. WebRTC is one of the technologies company is catering and having strong hands on. The spokesperson of the company had made an announcement that they are offering a WebRTC Client Solution development service to their customers. He further added that the solution will be developed to cater the business directory owners more specifically.

The WebRTC client solution offers browser to browser calling solution. It offers different communication features such as

- Audio calling
- Video calling
- Instant messaging
- File sharing
- Image sharing
- Screen sharing

"Business directory works on a concept of verifying a business. Generally, it doesn't list any business without authenticating it. Here, the WebRTC client solution can be very useful for the business directory owners. The WebRTC client solution can be a quick solution to verify a business listing. The support executives of business directory firm can quickly have a call and ask for the scanned copies of required documents for verification. The documents can be shared by the customer with the file share feature of the WebRTC client solution for business directories", shared spokesperson of the company.
The WebRTC client solution can also be used to offer advanced support to the business owners who find any difficulty to get listed. The support executives of business directory can guide them with the screen sharing feature of the WebRTC client solution.

"The WebRTC client solution can be used to offer paid features to the premium customers as well. It can be a great business model. If I elaborate it, I can say that those business owners who go for premium listing can be given a few additional features. One of this feature will allow them to interact with their own customers using the portal of business directory. They can use any or all communication channels offered by the WebRTC client solution. Just to name it, the WebRTC client solution supports audio call, video call and chat functionality. This way the business owners will get a mechanism to communicate with their customers, and business directories will get a possible revenue generation channel.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.

The company will offer custom WebRTC solution development. Thus, a business directory can choose the features it want to support in their business model. All details along with the features and benefits of the WebRTC client solution for business listing directories are available on their marketing website, here: https://www.webrtcsolutions.com/webrtc-client-solution-bu...

