Brooks Hilliard Providing Computer Software Courtroom Testimony Services
Today's expensive and complicated computer software systems sometimes fail, and when they do it can result in big losses for a company. In these cases, an impartial and unbiased forensic investigation and analysis can help answer tough questions.
Brooks Hilliard is computer software system forensic analysis consultant providing expert witness courtroom testimony services to those experiencing computer hardware or software defects, flawed implementation, fraud, misrepresentation and other issues.
Mr. Hilliard has been a consulting and/or testifying expert in more than 100 cases involving computer systems alleged to have:
* software defects,
* software failures;
* deficient or negligent implementation of business software;
* faulty operation,
* and/or defective performance.
Cases include computer software system in the following categories:
* Customer Relationship Management (CRM),
* Enterprise Requirements Planning (ERP),
* Supply Chain management (SCM),
* Manufacturing,
* Distribution,
* Service (including professional services),
* Employee Relations,
* Government and not-for-profit administration,
* And other business-related applications.
For your free consultation and client reference list, call Brooks Hilliard at 602.264.9263 or visit: http://www.computerexpertwitness.com/
About Brooks Hilliard - Computer & Software Expert Witness
Brooks Hilliard has extensive experience as an expert witness who provides consulting and testifying services about business-oriented software such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications. If you have questions or need an expert witness, contact Brooks Hilliard for your free consultation at (602) 264-9263 or visit http://www.ComputerExpertWitness.com/
