XXXVII Paul Wattson Lecture in San Francisco
Prof. Volker Leppin Lecturer--"The Reformation: A Challenge for Ecumenism"
Leppin is Professor of Church history at Jena and Tübingen Universities in Germany. He serves as Director of the Institute for Late Medieval and Reformation Times, Tübingen and is a member of the Academies of Saxonia (Leipzig) and Heidelberg. He studied German literature and theology at Marburg, Jerusalem and Heidelberg. He earned his doctoral degree at Heidelberg in 1994 and his habilitation in 1997. Author of eleven books on Church History, Martin Luther, German Lutheranism during the Reformation and William of Occam, Prof. Leppin will speak about the challenges that the Reformation has presented to ecumenism, on its 500th anniversary.
The Paul Wattson Christian Unity Lectures honor the memory of the Servant of God Fr. Paul of Graymoor (Reverend Paul James Francis Wattson, S.A.,1863-1940)
The University of San Francisco is a Catholic institute of higher education founded by the Jesuits in 1855. USFCA enrolls approximately 11,000 students in more than 100 undergraduate and graduate academic degree programs. The University's Theology faculty has academic expertise in both Catholic and Protestant Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism and in several Social Sciences that explore the human experience of the Divine. The Friars have chosen to share sponsorship of this prestigious annual lecture program with USF because of their innovative and ecumenical reputation.
The Franciscan Friars of the Atonement are a Roman Catholic order of brothers and priests founded in 1898 by Fr. Paul Wattson, SA at Graymoor in Garrison. Since that time, the Friars have worked for reconciliation and healing through "at-one-ment"
For more information about the Paul Wattson Lecture at the University of San Francisco, contact Anne Marie Devine (415) 422-2697 or email abdevine@usfca.edu
Franciscan Friars of the Atonement
