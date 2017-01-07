Country(s)
Pain of Salvation return with 'In the Passing Light of Day' out today, Jan 13th!
Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators Pain of Salvation are releasing their much anticipated new album "In the Passing Light of Day" via InsideOut Music.
Pain of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlöw has therefore checked in with the following comment: "Finally the day has arrived when we set this nurtured and deeply cared-for album of ours into the true wild, to see how it survives. Although we are not too worried, having seen how it thrives at any sign of resistance and challenge, it's still always a bit scary. It might be exactly on-the-date three years ago that I had the surgery that put me in a hospital bed for months, but any other place I'd ended up without that surgery is something I don't even want to think about, so this is a date to celebrate for so many reasons. And today, the reasons will be many – one for every one of you, our wonderful fans that have followed me and the band over the years, through thick and thin, supporting us in so many ways. See, if you will, this album as a small payback from us. There will be more to come. Traveling with us will always be a rocky and reckless ride, but it'll take you to wondrous places. Next stop on the ride: IN THE PASSING LIGHT OF DAY."
Pain of Salvation – "In the Passing Light of Day" North American tour 2017:
02/7-11 Tampa (US) / Cozumel (Mexico) - Cruise To The Edge
02/12 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
02/14 Houston, TX - The Scout bar
02/15 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
02/16 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
02/18 Chicago, IL - Reggies
02/19 Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge
02/21 Toronto, ON - Mod Club
02/22 Quebec, QC - Le Cercle
02/23 Montreal, QC - Le Tulipe
02/24 Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
02/26 New York, NY - The Marlin Room
