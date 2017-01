Pain of Salvation return with 'In the Passing Light of Day' out today, Jan 13th!

Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators Pain of Salvation are releasing their much anticipated new album "In the Passing Light of Day" via InsideOut Music.

-- Returning to their much praised heavier sound, Pain of Salvation is once again poised to shake the progressive world to its core with their syncopated rhythms, glorious melodies, and intensely personal themes. Titled "In the Passing Light of Day", the new album's creation and atmosphere is inextricably linked to the near fatal illness that Daniel spent much of the first half of 2014 recovering from.'s Daniel Gildenlöw has therefore checked in with the following comment:IOMShop: http://smarturl.it/ POSitplodIOS Amazon: http://smarturl.it/ POSitplodAMAZON iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ POSitplodiTunes 02/7-11 Tampa (US) / Cozumel (Mexico) - Cruise To The Edge02/12 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum02/14 Houston, TX - The Scout bar02/15 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey02/16 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room02/18 Chicago, IL - Reggies02/19 Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge02/21 Toronto, ON - Mod Club02/22 Quebec, QC - Le Cercle02/23 Montreal, QC - Le Tulipe02/24 Buffalo, NY - Iron Works02/26 New York, NY - The Marlin Room