January 2017
Hansen to be Presented with 2017 NPA Garnett-Powers & Associates, Inc. Mentor Award

 
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Malene Hansen, Ph.D., has been named the recipient of the 2017 NPA Garnett-Powers & Associates, Inc. Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member who has engaged in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars. Hansen will be presented with the award at the 2017 Annual Meeting, March 17 - 19, in San Francisco, CA.

Hansen is an associate professor in the Program for Development, Aging and Regeneration at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP), a nonprofit research institute located in San Diego, CA. She obtained a Master of Science in biochemistry in 1998, and a doctorate in molecular biology in 2001 both from Copenhagen University, Denmark. Hansen subsequently carried out postdoctoral studies in the laboratory of Cynthia Kenyon, Ph.D., at the University of California, San Francisco. She started her laboratory at SBP in 2007, and currently serves as associate dean for student affairs in SBP's recently accredited graduate program, and as faculty advisor on postdoctoral training for SBP's 120 postdoctoral fellows.

Hansen has been recognized with several awards, including an Ellison Medical Foundation New Scholar in Aging Award, a Julie Martin Mid-Career Award in Aging Research supported by the Ellison Medical Foundation, and a American Federation of Aging. Her lab is currently funded by R01 grants from both the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Since 2002, she has published more than 40 research articles, reviews, and book chapters. On numerous occasions she has served as an ad hoc reviewer for top-tier scientific journals and for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She is the 2018 co-organizer of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's meeting on Mechanisms of Aging, and is the co-chair for the 2020 Gordon conference on Autophagy.

She was nominated by Joey Davis, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow, The Scripps Research Institute; Caroline Kumsta, Ph.D., postdoctoral associate, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute; and Deepti Wilkinson, Ph.D., scientist, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson.

Hansen has dedicated considerable time and effort in the mentoring and development of her postdocs, and the NPA applauds Hansen for her contribution to the postdoctoral community.

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdocs; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 3,400 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities. To learn more about the NPA, visit http://www.nationalpostdoc.org.

Contact
Amy Wilson
Office & Marketing Manager
awilson@nationalpostdoc.org
