Patent Cites HemogloBind™ in Complement Mediation
Krishna, Neel K., and Kenji Cunnion. "Derivative Peptide Compounds and Methods of Use." U.S. Patent No. 20,160,376,322. 29 Dec. 2016.
The invention describes synthetic peptide compounds and uses for therapy and diagnostics of complement-mediated diseases, such as inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, and microbial infections; and non-complement-
"Here is another example of how removing hemoglobin can significantly improve the detection of bilirubin and other blood analytes." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866, mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com
Biotech Support Group
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
