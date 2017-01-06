 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Xcelframeworks to move training in Machine Learning & A.I

As the world is moving faster and technologies getting more disruptive we focus in developing learning and development parallely
 
 
MACHINE LEARNING
MACHINE LEARNING
 
Listed Under

BENGALURU, India - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The future which all dearmt of robots and terminators is here its not dream but reality that AI will be your close partner than your loved onces!


So all these things are real and we xcelframeworks help you undertand the process and train you in this domain

The course proposed is too heavy for a 2-day duration, specifically when

 Tools/Platform basics: we are trying R or Matlab basics

 Starting Machine Learning from basics to a set of 11 set of Machine Learning

Algorithms these are not just algorithms in isolation or one liners these are themselves a set of methods.

 Applying Machine Learning to diverse topics like

o Software Development

o Software Fault Tolerance

o Stock Trading

The three applications areas themselves are topics in itself, and not too sure the trainees would even have the background to get to topics like Fault Tolerance on one end which is a very heavy technical topic involving deep understanding of base topics like software reliability, queueing theory, operational profiling on which the Fault Tolerance is based on, at the same time will the same set of trainees will they have an understanding or need for a very heavy business related topic like Stock Trading ? again involving multiple disciplines like Finance, Risk modelling, Stock Valuation, Macro and international economics ...etc.

What would appear like a good course content could be Foundations of Machine Learning

Algorithms (2 days)

o Using White-Board, MS-Excel.

o This will be a very hands-on course and will give a real feeling of the

algorithms, the algorithms learned here can be further used on any language R, Python, Java, Matlab, SAS, SPSS, in all this is a foundation course on Machine Learning which is practical and interactive (less on theory) which scales to all platforms.

o Applications of Machine Learning, to Retail, Automotive, Customer Relation Management, basic Finance will be covered in all the examples during explaining the algorithms itself, Core Model applications in this area would be covered end-to-end.

 Implementing and Scaling Machine Learning (4 days)

o Any one language R or Python.

o Builds up from the previous course i.e. Foundations of Machine Learning.

o Scales each of the examples covered in the Foundations course with

 Larger Datasets

 Better and integrated application of the core-models covered in the larger scenario.

o Covers end-to-end total development of an entire Machine Learning application in one of the Bigger (Integrated) Models.

Artficial intelligence is old techno;ogy concept powered by machine learning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPfQMVf4vwQ



Its Google

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrmMk1Myrxc

Amazon Go is a new kind of store featuring the world's most advanced shopping technology. No lines, no checkout

Source:
Email:***@xcelframeworks.com Email Verified
