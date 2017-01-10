Butterfly Milkweed Is Voted Perennial Plant of The Year for 2017 and Ready For Your Butterfly Garden

North American native weed, Butterfly Milkweed or Asclepias tuberose announced as the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year. Add to your butterfly garden or get yours started with plants from GreenwoodNursery.com.

1 2 3 4 5 Orange Butterfly Milkweed Hello Yellow Asclepias Tuberosa Orange Butterfly Weed Blooms Monarch on Orange Butterfly Weed Hello Yellow Butterfly Weed Bush

End

-- If ever a plant deserved to be hailed as plant of the year, it is the. You may know of it as butterfly weed, milkweed, or. If you get out of the city during June and July then you've seen this little plant flowering in neighborhood gardens, commercial landscapes trying to go natural, welcome centers, arboretums and even along the roadsides where it grows wild.One of the more recognizable weeds, this flowering beauty is host to many butterflies including the Monarch Butterfly. Bees, hummingbirds and other wild fliers can't pass up on this these orange cluster flowers on theHardy pretty much throughout the US, from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico, this weed or perennial is a standard in home gardens to attract flying wildlife during the early to mid summer months.Even those new to landscaping and gardening know the powers of Milkweed. The Monarch Butterfly has made this plant famous, as it is one of the few plants that it uses as a host eating the leaves and drinking the nectar from the flower cluster.This is the year to add several of these small growing summer charmers to your sunny garden areas. Butterfly weed plants are adaptable to most sunny environments with well-drained soil. Plus they are drought tolerant."Not too many years ago, we only appreciated the Milkweed along the roadways," notes Cheryl Jones, President of Greenwood Nursery. "Now, they are prominent plants in our gardens." Jones adds, "Here at Greenwood Nursery, we grow 2 of the– the orange flowering and the ''." Says Jones, "This is a deciduous perennial, meaning that it will go dormant and what is above ground will die off. This time of year (winter) we do ship them into warmer climate areas with heavy root systems, but they will be dormant. Generally they begin sprouting late April into May. Here in zone 7, they begin blooming mid to late June."For more on the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year and othercheck outABOUT GREENWOOD NURSERYships home gardening plants from their online plant catalog throughout the contiguous United States and Alaska. After taking their catalog online in 1998, Greenwood Nursery continues to provide a wide selection of shade trees, perennial plants, flowering shrubs, ground covers, small fruiting plants and morefor the home gardener. They supply their customers with beautiful healthy plants and expert customer service. Take advantage of their Super Saver Sales Pages for exceptional savings.For further information or to place an order, please visit