Industry News





RauschUSA signs Peirce-Eagle Equipment Co. to National Distributor Network

Rausch has signed a new distributor to provide sales, service, and parts to customers in the New Jersey and New York markets, Peirce-Eagle Equipment Company of Branchburg, NJ.
 
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Rausch Electronics USA, LLC is proud to introduce Peirce-Eagle Equipment Co. of Branchburg, NJ as the newest addition to our family of authorized distributors.  Peirce-Eagle is a leading Industrial Pipe Cleaning and Pipe Inspection Equipment Supplier, and has provided innovative solutions for customers in the governmental and private sectors since 2002.  Offering top quality products, backed by committed, well trained employees, has propelled Peirce-Eagle to the top of the municipal sales market.  They will be providing Rausch Electronics equipment sales, service, and parts to customers throughout the states of New York and New Jersey.  Peirce-Eagle is the ideal distributor, providing contractors and municipalities the opportunity to experience all the advantages of owning and operating advanced Rausch inspection systems and technology.

Rausch USA President Greg Hall states "Peirce-Eagle is a key piece to the US distributor puzzle that Adam Baker (Rausch USA VP of Sales) and I are constructing. They are our fourth strategic distributor addition in the last 12 months, and we look forward to working with their sales and service teams, leading to a long and prosperous relationship.  We are elated to have them on-board, as we share the same values and growth aspirations."

