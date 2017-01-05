News By Tag
RauschUSA signs Peirce-Eagle Equipment Co. to National Distributor Network
Rausch has signed a new distributor to provide sales, service, and parts to customers in the New Jersey and New York markets, Peirce-Eagle Equipment Company of Branchburg, NJ.
Rausch USA President Greg Hall states "Peirce-Eagle is a key piece to the US distributor puzzle that Adam Baker (Rausch USA VP of Sales) and I are constructing. They are our fourth strategic distributor addition in the last 12 months, and we look forward to working with their sales and service teams, leading to a long and prosperous relationship. We are elated to have them on-board, as we share the same values and growth aspirations."
