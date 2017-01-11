SignCommand Announces True Cloud-Based Software

SignCommand.com releases easy-to-use LED sign software that can be accessed from anywhere on any device.

SignCommand.com BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- SignCommand has just launched its LED sign software, showcasing it as the next generation in sign control. Through the website, users will be able to access their LED signs from any device, on any operating system, from anywhere in the world. With an internet connection and a modern web browser, a sign - or multiple signs - can be updated through the web application.



This means that there is nothing to download, install, or activate and there are no intermediate software or screen-sharing programs needed. Customers will no longer be locked into using only one computer in one location to update and monitor their LED sign. Instead, created content follows the user in the cloud and messages are sent over encrypted connections. Users can also share their files with others in their group for easy collaboration.



The robust platform offers an integrated media library along with in-browser editing capabilities, eliminating the need for separate photo-editing software. Combined with a clean, intuitive design and advanced scheduling capabilities, SignCommand befits its claim of being the easiest content management software in the cloud.



Perhaps the most reassuring feature to sign owners is SignCommand's remote diagnostics and monitoring system. Building on that trust is the fact that hosting is provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), known for its security, reliability, scalability, and power.



SignCommand is developed and owned by EBSCO Sign Group, LLC, based in Clanton, AL which is a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries in Birmingham, AL, a top 200 privately held corporation. If you would like more information about SignCommand, please visit



Contact

Christine McKelvey

***@signcommand.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12612702/1 Christine McKelvey End -- SignCommand has just launched its LED sign software, showcasing it as the next generation in sign control. Through the website, users will be able to access their LED signs from any device, on any operating system, from anywhere in the world. With an internet connection and a modern web browser, a sign - or multiple signs - can be updated through the web application.This means that there is nothing to download, install, or activate and there are no intermediate software or screen-sharing programs needed. Customers will no longer be locked into using only one computer in one location to update and monitor their LED sign. Instead, created content follows the user in the cloud and messages are sent over encrypted connections. Users can also share their files with others in their group for easy collaboration.The robust platform offers an integrated media library along with in-browser editing capabilities, eliminating the need for separate photo-editing software. Combined with a clean, intuitive design and advanced scheduling capabilities, SignCommand befits its claim of being the easiest content management software in the cloud.Perhaps the most reassuring feature to sign owners is SignCommand's remote diagnostics and monitoring system. Building on that trust is the fact that hosting is provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), known for its security, reliability, scalability, and power.SignCommand is developed and owned by EBSCO Sign Group, LLC, based in Clanton, AL which is a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries in Birmingham, AL, a top 200 privately held corporation. If you would like more information about SignCommand, please visit www.signcommand.com