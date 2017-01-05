News By Tag
Stratford Land Announces Land Sale to Lennar Corporation for Townhomes at Waterstone in Hillsborough
"Stratford is pleased to have Lennar, one of the most recognized builders in the nation for both size and financial strength, building its flagship townhome community in Waterstone,"
Lennar plans to build 200 townhomes which will be Energy Star 3.0 certified with three-bedrooms, one or two-car garages and many of the homes will have a spacious loft area in addition to the traditional living room space.
When fully built, Waterstone will be home to more than 823 residential units in two communities. In addition, there is land available for approximately 580,000 square feet of prime commercial space.
Karl Hudson, of CNL Foundry, represented Stratford Land.
About Stratford Land
Stratford Land has more than 30 years of successful land investment history on behalf of institutional and private investors. Based in Dallas, Texas, the fund focuses on acquiring, entitling and selling properties in high-growth corridors in Texas, Arizona, Southern California and the eastern seaboard from North Carolina to Florida. Offices are currently located in Dallas, Austin and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.stratfordland.com.
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is headquartered in Miami, Florida and is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and retirement homes in Communities that cater to almost any lifestyle – such as urban, golf course, Active Adult or suburban Communities. Lennar builds homes in 18 different states in some of the finest markets.
Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Stratford Land
***@pharrpr.com
