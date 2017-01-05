News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Handyman Connection Included in Qualified Remodeler's HIP 200 List for 2016
The Home Improvement Pro (HIP) 200 List, represents nearly $4.3 billion in remodeling revenue
"It is an honor to be on Qualified Remodeler's HIP 200 list", said Jeff Wall, President and CEO of Handyman Connection. "Inclusion on this list is proof positive of our continued growth and a testament to the hard work of the entire Handyman Connection team."
With 77 franchise units in North America, Handyman Connection continues to grow in the handyman and small remodeling segment of the home repair and improvement industry. Handyman Connection understands that the value of providing a reliable, quality service for home repair services will continue to thrive in the future. Franchisees of Handyman Connection can expect a total investment to be $103,940-$157,915. To learn about franchise opportunities with Handyman Connection, contact David Brand, General Manager of Development, at 877-771-4040 or dbrand@handymanconnection.com or visit franchiseopportunity.handymanconnection.com.
About Handyman Connection
Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair and improvement company.
To view Qualified Remodeler's complete HIP 200 list, click here (http://s3-us-
Contact
Marci Kleinsasser, Director of Marketing
***@handymanconnection.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse