News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mencom Corporation Offers Junction Blocks to Simplify Connections in the Automation Industry
The industrial automation world is constantly searching for ways to increase installation reliability, speed up the installation process, and reduce downtime.
Mencom Junction Blocks offer a wide range of circuit configurations in 7/8-16 MINI series, M12 & ½-20 Micro series, M8 Nano series, and DeviceNet Series. They feature a homerun connector (cable, cable with connector, receptacle, or field wireable) which easily routes signals from multiple inputs back to the main control system. This significantly reduces potential errors associated with wiring, rewiring and I/O replacement. Furthermore, both cost and downtime are also minimized.
The port configuration varies by the series with a choice of one or two signal per port.
The 7/8-16 MINI series is available in 4, 6, and 8 port configurations with an optional stainless steel housing.
The Micro Series and DeviceNet are available in 4 to 12 ports with and without LED indication.
The M8 Nano series is available in 4 to 8 ports with and without LED indication
Mencom Junction Blocks are IP67 rated for a wet environment, and designed to endure high-impact and vibration so that a reliable connection is consistently provided on the harsh manufacturing floor. Mencom also offers custom solutions from small changes to complex terminations to meet the various needs of control systems in the automation industry.
Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more information.
Contact
Mencom Corporation
***@mencom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse