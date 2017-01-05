News By Tag
Lisa Coots and Katie Taylor Announce Opening of CT Marketing Solutions
Lexington, Kentucky Locals Open Marketing and Branding Company
"Katie and I were ready for a new challenge in our professional lives," said Coots. "After working in the corporate setting for many years, this new venture allows us to have a more balanced lifestyle. We are excited to make the transition from customers to solutions providers."
Coots and Taylor have more than 30 years of combined experience with design, publishing, project management, print buying and marketing in industries ranging from education, magazine and book publishing, equine related products, promotional products and mail order catalogues. With such diverse backgrounds, the skills Coots and Taylor have acquired will transition well to their new business venture.
"Taking this leap with Proforma by our side has given us the confidence to be even more successful,"
CT Marketing Solutions provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success through marketing resources including printed and promotional products, creative marketing campaigns, digital media and eCommerce solutions. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources including a network of over 600,000 products and services.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.
