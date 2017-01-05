 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Branding
* Promotional Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lexington
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Lisa Coots and Katie Taylor Announce Opening of CT Marketing Solutions

Lexington, Kentucky Locals Open Marketing and Branding Company
 
 
CT Markerting Solutions
CT Markerting Solutions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketing
* Branding
* Promotional Products

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Lexington - Kentucky - US

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa Coots and Katie Taylor are proud to announce the opening of their new company, CT Marketing Solutions powered by Proforma. This marketing and branding company specializes in promotional products, printing services, eCommerce, digital media and graphic communications.

"Katie and I were ready for a new challenge in our professional lives," said Coots. "After working in the corporate setting for many years, this new venture allows us to have a more balanced lifestyle. We are excited to make the transition from customers to solutions providers."

Coots and Taylor have more than 30 years of combined experience with design, publishing, project management, print buying and marketing in industries ranging from education, magazine and book publishing, equine related products, promotional products and mail order catalogues. With such diverse backgrounds, the skills Coots and Taylor have acquired will transition well to their new business venture.

"Taking this leap with Proforma by our side has given us the confidence to be even more successful," said Taylor. "The support and resources we've received from this organization made the transition from employees to business owners an easy decision and the support we receive will translate into better service and product offering to our clients."

CT Marketing Solutions provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success through marketing resources including printed and promotional products, creative marketing campaigns, digital media and eCommerce solutions. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources including a network of over 600,000 products and services.

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Branding, Promotional Products
Industry:Business
Location:Lexington - Kentucky - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share