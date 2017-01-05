News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Creativity Workshop in Florence 14th-18th Mar'17 Get Back Creativity in Profession & Personal Life
Established in 1993 by educator and writer Shelley Berc and educator and multimedia artist Alejandro Fogel, The Creativity Workshop is based on the philosophy that people by nature are creative, curious and imaginative. However, as they grow up these qualities can fade. The workshop in Florence, a city that is rich in history and culture, will help you get your creativity back.
Perfect setting for the workshop
The five-day workshop will start from 9 am and will go on till 12.30 pm. You will have the rest of the time to meander around this breathtaking city, home of Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, and Botticelli.
Class will be held at Hotel Montebello Splendid, located in a peaceful residential area, just a few blocks from the Arno River and the Opera House, and a 15-minute walk to the Duomo (Florence's magnificent Gothic cathedral) and the famous Uffizi Gallery.
Florence will ignite your imagination
One of the best ways to stimulate creativity and achieve self-discovery is to travel outside one's own culture. Florence has been rated as one of the best cities in Europe. It has many iconic monuments, which will inspire you to get your creative juices flowing.
Florence is filled with sights that are sure to spark your imagination, whether you're admiring the works of Renaissance painters, strolling across the Ponte Vecchio, or soaking in the scene over a delicious meal or take a day trip to the lush countryside of Tuscany.
While your experiences and surroundings in Florence will ignite your imagination, the creativity exercises in class will enhance the way you see this vibrant city.
Classes will stimulate your imagination
The Creativity Workshop is an experiential workshop of doing and experimenting. The exercises and instructors' talks will help you learn practical techniques to stimulate your imagination and innovative thinking. You will be taught how to find inspiration in the world around you by engaging your curiosity.
Exercises and techniques
Unique exercises and techniques will be used to unleash your creativity. Some exercises are done individually while others are collaborative. First, you will be introduced to the hows and whys of The Creativity Workshop. To help your imagination flow there will be exercises in relaxation techniques. There will also be exercises to sharpen your storytelling skills. You will be taught guided visualization, which involves mapmaking as a way to find, chart, and communicate your creative process and projects. You will also be taught automatic writing, which is also known as "free writing". It can help you create in new and surprising ways.
There will be talks on a wide variety of topics like "The importance of play in creative work", "Valuing creative process over product", "How to do ongoing creative work in short modules of time" and "How to use luck and coincidence to jump-start creative projects".
Register now
The Florence packages include Tuition, Hotel, and Breakfast. You can pay for The Creativity Workshop in Florence either in 2 Payments or in 1 Full Payment. For more details, log on to http://creativityworkshop.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse