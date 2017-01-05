 
Tata Eureka Park#@ 9999911116 %# Tata Sector 150 Noida

Tata Eureka Park is debuting in Noida market with their affordable project in Tata Eureka Park Sector 150 Noida.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- +91-9999911116 ||Tata Eureka Park, Tata Projects, Tata New Projects, Tata Projects Coming Soon, Tata Sector 150 Noida, Tata Noida Expressway, 2 and 3 BHK apartments||+91-8010581581

Tata Eureka Park Location Map:

The location of the project is one that connects you easily to the close to the main points of the city & nearby areas like botanical metro station, upcoming proposed metro on expressway, DND flyover, South Delhi, Gaziabad, Faridabad, Agra, Greater Noida. Noida Expressway is a one best area to invest as the expected ROI is projected to be much higher in future by experts as compared to the properties in other areas of Noida.

Tata Eureka Park Project Rate Plan:

Type---------------------------Size:

2BHK + 2T ----------1100 sq.ft

3 BHK + 3Toilets --1285 sq.ft

3 BHK + 3Toilets ---------1575 sq.ft

Located at Sec-150, Expressway Noida.

Close Proximity to proposed Metro Station & Jaypee Hospital

20 minutes away from DND Flyway

25 minutes away from Sector 18

Close vicinity to Sector 18, Pari Chowk, FNG expressway, DND flyway

For booking:

Call :+91-8010581581, +91-8130911116, +91-120-4123407

mail us at: info@avaasaipl.com

visit us at: http://www.avaasagroup.com

Avaasa Infraprop Pvt. Ltd.

19, Ground Floor, Jaipuria Enclave

Kaushambi, Ghaziabad-201010, UP.

