News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tata Eureka Park#@ 9999911116 %# Tata Sector 150 Noida
Tata Eureka Park is debuting in Noida market with their affordable project in Tata Eureka Park Sector 150 Noida.
Tata Eureka Park Location Map:
The location of the project is one that connects you easily to the close to the main points of the city & nearby areas like botanical metro station, upcoming proposed metro on expressway, DND flyover, South Delhi, Gaziabad, Faridabad, Agra, Greater Noida. Noida Expressway is a one best area to invest as the expected ROI is projected to be much higher in future by experts as compared to the properties in other areas of Noida.
Tata Eureka Park Project Rate Plan:
Type---------------------------Size:
2BHK + 2T ----------1100 sq.ft
3 BHK + 3Toilets --1285 sq.ft
3 BHK + 3Toilets ---------1575 sq.ft
Located at Sec-150, Expressway Noida.
Close Proximity to proposed Metro Station & Jaypee Hospital
20 minutes away from DND Flyway
25 minutes away from Sector 18
Close vicinity to Sector 18, Pari Chowk, FNG expressway, DND flyway
For booking:
Call :+91-8010581581, +91-8130911116, +91-120-4123407
mail us at: info@avaasaipl.com
visit us at: http://www.avaasagroup.com
Avaasa Infraprop Pvt. Ltd.
19, Ground Floor, Jaipuria Enclave
Kaushambi, Ghaziabad-201010, UP.
Contact
Avaasa Infraprop Pvt. Ltd.
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse