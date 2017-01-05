Volkmar Guido Hable granted Lifetime Fund Manager Award

the hedge fund Value Suisse SGH Ltd today announced today the award of its lifetime fund manager award

-- ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The hedge fund Value Suisse SGH Ltd today announced that its board of directors has nominated Volkmar Guido Hable for the Lifetime Fund Manager Award in recognition of his past and ongoing performance.Raymon Kruger who recenlty has moved from non-executive chairman to executive chairman of the board of directors, stated, that:"We are fortunate to have someone of Mr. Volkmar Guido Hable's caliber and experience to lead Value Suisse SGH Ltd," said its board in a prepared statement. "Volkmar Guido Hable contributed in a critical moment of the hedge fund with brilliant performance and resultign net value increases, making him one of the foremost leaders in the energy and resource sector. The Board of Directors has unanimously decided to grant to its long time president and fund manager Volkmar Guido Hable the Lifetime Fund Manager Award for outstanding performance. Volkmar Guido Hable has delivered an annual average net performance of +18.7% during 12 years, with no down year, by investing the fund's assets into a mix of selected equity and stock in the energy and resource sectors. This outstanding performance has been a great benefit to the hedge fund. The fund benefitted in particular from the outstanding specialist knowledge of Volkmar Guido Hable in the resource and energy sector, for which the Company would like to commend him. "Speaking on behalf of the board, Mr. Roger Caisson said, "We very much appreciate Volkmar Guido Hable's efforts and his outstanding service to Value Suisse SGH Ltd since his appointment seven years ago."