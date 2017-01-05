 
News By Tag
* Volkmar Guido Hable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Volkmar Guido Hable granted Lifetime Fund Manager Award

the hedge fund Value Suisse SGH Ltd today announced today the award of its lifetime fund manager award
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ZURICH, SWITZERLAND  — The hedge fund Value Suisse SGH Ltd today announced that its board of directors has nominated Volkmar Guido Hable for the Lifetime Fund Manager Award in recognition of his past and ongoing performance.

Raymon Kruger who recenlty has moved from non-executive chairman to executive chairman of the board of directors, stated, that:

"We are fortunate to have someone of Mr. Volkmar Guido Hable's caliber and experience to lead Value Suisse SGH Ltd," said its board in a prepared statement. "Volkmar Guido Hable contributed in a critical moment of the hedge fund with brilliant performance and resultign net value increases, making him one of the foremost leaders  in the energy and resource sector. The Board of Directors has unanimously decided to grant  to its long time president and fund manager Volkmar Guido Hable the Lifetime Fund Manager Award for outstanding performance. Volkmar Guido Hable has delivered an  annual average net performance of +18.7%   during 12 years, with no down year, by investing the fund's assets into a mix of selected equity and stock in the energy and resource sectors. This outstanding performance has been a great benefit to the hedge fund. The fund benefitted in particular from the outstanding specialist knowledge of Volkmar Guido Hable in the resource and energy sector, for which the Company would like to commend him. "

Speaking on behalf of the board, Mr. Roger Caisson  said, "We very much appreciate Volkmar Guido Hable's efforts and his outstanding service to Value Suisse SGH Ltd since his appointment seven years ago."

http://volkmar-guido-hable-1.weebly.com

Media Contact
volkmar guido hable
volkmar@hable.ca
End
Source:Samarium - volkmar guido hable
Email:***@hable.ca Email Verified
Tags:Volkmar Guido Hable
Industry:Finance
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share