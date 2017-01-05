 
Dreaming about a good career then choose India Options

 
 
COCHIN, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- We offer many courses in our institution and we have three branches all over Kerala(Thrissur, Trivandrum and Ernakulam). Networking courses(CCNA, CCNP, RHCE, MCSE, Vmware) Software Courses(Java, PHP, Android, .Net) Oracle courses(OCA, OCP) Software Testing(Manual Testing, Automation tools, ISTQB Certification, etc) Cisco Courses(CCNA-Routing and switching, CCIE-Security, Routing and switching) many more courses we are offering for students.

To start a better career in IT or Non-IT field, you can get updated information as per the current industrial standards. You can learn the advanced ideas from skilled professionals (trainers), get more idea through practical experience that we offer from our institution. First you learn from theoretical background and then go for practical training and become an expert in different fields. We give job oriented training for all training program that we offer here, you can accrue unique kind of training experience from India Options. Once you learn about the idea of the course then you can start with a live project from here, we will help you for any kind of doubts that you have and get better knowledge.

We offers 100% placemats for all students.

Visit : http://indiaoptions.in/

