 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Powerful New Book Explains the Truth of Existence and How to Be Happy

Internationally-recognized Spiritual Master Amrit Desai's work guides readers into an effortless way to resolve life's stressful conflicts in today's chaotic world
 
zero stress cover web
zero stress cover web
NAPLES, Fla. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Stress, anxiety, depression and human suffering can be solved more easily by awakening an inner dimension.  World-renowned Yogi Master (Gurudev) Amrit Desai's newest book Embodying the Power of the Zero Stress Zone illuminates a direct route to find sustainable relief and connect to an expansive reality.

"Gurudev's breakthrough approach, passed down through his lineage, is far more adaptable and accessible for anyone to activate rapid personal change in today's tumultuous lifestyles than anything currently available," says Peggy Sealfon, who compiled and edited the book. "To enter the Zero Stress Zone, you'll access ancient sacred teachings, demystified and explained in an approachable way so they can be applied practically in everyday life."  Once you learn how to connect to the source within, you can enter the Zone regardless of where you are, what you are doing, or whom you are with.  When you cultivate the consciousness--the source of everything you do--you are empowered and your world changes in miraculous ways.  This book tells all.  When you understand the truth of existence, you'll know how to live life fully.


The 224-page book is published by Stonewater Studio Books and available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.  For more information, email Info@StonewaterStudio.com


Embodying the Power of the Zero Stress Zone
by Yogi Amrit Desai
Compiled & Edited by Peggy Sealfon

224 pages, 5x8 softcover format ISBN: 978-0-996366-2-5 Price: $16.95          Stonewater Studio Books at Barnes & Noble and  Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Embodying-Power-Zero-Stress-Zone/d...

End
Source:Stonewater Studio Books
Email:***@stonewaterstudio.com Email Verified
Tags:Mind Body, Meditation, Yoga, Happiness, Stress Wellness, Amrit Desai
Industry:Books
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sealfon & Associates, Inc./Stonewater Studio Books PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share