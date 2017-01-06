Powerful New Book Explains the Truth of Existence and How to Be Happy

Internationally-recognized Spiritual Master Amrit Desai's work guides readers into an effortless way to resolve life's stressful conflicts in today's chaotic world

zero stress cover web

Contact

Peggy Sealfon

peggy@stonewaterstudio.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12612548/2 Peggy Sealfon

End

-- Stress, anxiety, depression and human suffering can be solved more easily by awakening an inner dimension. World-renowned Yogi Master (Gurudev) Amrit Desai's newest bookilluminates a direct route to find sustainable relief and connect to an expansive reality."Gurudev's breakthrough approach, passed down through his lineage, is far more adaptable and accessible for anyone to activate rapid personal change in today's tumultuous lifestyles than anything currently available," says Peggy Sealfon, who compiled and edited the book. "To enter the Zero Stress Zone, you'll access ancient sacred teachings, demystified and explained in an approachable way so they can be applied practically in everyday life." Once you learn how to connect to the source within, you can enter the Zone regardless of where you are, what you are doing, or whom you are with. When you cultivate the consciousness--the source of everything you do--you are empowered and your world changes in miraculous ways. This book tells all. When you understand the truth of existence, you'll know how to live life fully.The 224-page book is published by Stonewater Studio Books and available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, email Info@StonewaterStudio.comby Yogi Amrit DesaiCompiled & Edited by Peggy Sealfon224 pages, 5x8 softcover format ISBN: 978-0-996366-2-5 Price: $16.95 Stonewater Studio Books at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.