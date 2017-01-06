Country(s)
Powerful New Book Explains the Truth of Existence and How to Be Happy
Internationally-recognized Spiritual Master Amrit Desai's work guides readers into an effortless way to resolve life's stressful conflicts in today's chaotic world
"Gurudev's breakthrough approach, passed down through his lineage, is far more adaptable and accessible for anyone to activate rapid personal change in today's tumultuous lifestyles than anything currently available," says Peggy Sealfon, who compiled and edited the book. "To enter the Zero Stress Zone, you'll access ancient sacred teachings, demystified and explained in an approachable way so they can be applied practically in everyday life." Once you learn how to connect to the source within, you can enter the Zone regardless of where you are, what you are doing, or whom you are with. When you cultivate the consciousness--
The 224-page book is published by Stonewater Studio Books and available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, email Info@StonewaterStudio.com
Embodying the Power of the Zero Stress Zone
by Yogi Amrit Desai
Compiled & Edited by Peggy Sealfon
224 pages, 5x8 softcover format ISBN: 978-0-996366-
https://www.amazon.com/
