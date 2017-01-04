Now Is The Time, New Year Opportunities At Estancia By Frontier Communities

Estancia in Moreno Valley by Frontier Communities

-- Now is the time to visit Estancia in Moreno Valley, an upscale collection of new, single-family homes selling quickly by local neighborhood builder Frontier Communities. Take advantage of an outstanding value with affordable pricing and premier quality combined with today's historically low interest rates. Whether you are a big family looking for true growing room and executive level luxury, or a young family on the move up, there's still time to make Estancia home if you hurry."Buyers at our Estancia community are impressed by the affordability of these large homes on large lots," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "Affordability is something we take seriously, and our homes reflect that. We also clearly understand that people at every stage of life want and need quality homes that are convenient, great looking and come with a plethora of standard features. That's what Estancia offers."The collection of 55 well-appointed two story homes offers the close-to-everything ease of Moreno Valley, the address of choice for growing families who want great space indoors and outdoors. Pool-sized lots averaging 10,000 square feet and a selection from four distinct floor make it an irresistible choice to enhance your lifestyle. Interior square feet ranges from 2,708 to 3,524 with three to seven bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths priced from the high $300,000s. A 3% commission is available to brokers.A variety of flexible room options include downstairs bedrooms, lofts, super great rooms and master retreats. Homes include a host of energy-efficient features, and a grand selection of standard appointments. Great room entertainment space is enhanced by a stunning gourmet kitchen with large island and seating bar, offering granite countertops, stainless steel quality appliances and walk-in pantry. An airy breakfast nook provides a place to enjoy relaxing, sunlit mornings or casual dining, while a private dining room is ideal for special evenings. Designed for privacy and pampering, luxurious master suites present a separate soaking tub and shower, spacious walk-in closets and designer faucet and bath fixtures. Convenience is added by a covered porch entry, a spacious interior laundry room and a 2 or 3-car garage.Much more than a home, this is your place to relax and unwind, or take advantage of the many choices for adventure. Beautiful mountain views set the stage for a world of outdoor fun with many nearby parks and hiking trails. The Lake Perris State Recreation Area is a great place for boating, camping, trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, plus day-use activities such as picnicking, swimming and viewing the wildlife. The Moreno Valley Ranch Golf Club is a short drive away or indulge in shopping and dining at the Moreno Valley Mall and Moreno Beach Plaza. Estancia is just about an hour to the mountains, desert and beaches.To reach Estancia, exit the 60 Freeway at Moreno Beach Drive and go south, located at Moreno Beach Drive and Bay Avenue on 27994 Aidan Circle, Moreno Valley, CA. For more information please call the sales team 909-261-8089, visit the website at www.FrontierHomes.com, or take a tour of the furnished model homes, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 .p.m., and Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.