New Year, New Home Opportunity At Luz Del Sol By Frontier Communities

-- The time to buy won't get any better than now to purchase a new single family home by hometown builder Frontier Communities. Affordable pricing and the builder's dedication to quality are combined with today's historically low interest rates. Whether you are a big family looking for true growing room and executive level luxury, or a young family on the move up, exciting new neighborhoods offer an outstanding value.Luz Del Sol brings highly desirable new homes to the city. Situated at the base of Lambs Canyon, the serene setting is the perfect frame for these modern classics. Beautiful hillside and mountain views create a sense of peace, yet Luz Del Sol is close to everything you want and need."Frontier Communities is known for creating the right kind of homes in outstanding locations," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "Affordability is something we take seriously, and our homes reflect that. We also clearly understand that people at every stage of life want and need quality homes that are convenient, great looking and functional."The combination of hard to find single-level homes and a 2-story open the door to bright new design for buyers of any age or life stage. Economical in many ways, Luz Del Sol includes several energy-efficient features and no HOA fees. The spacious designs feature approximately 1,850 to 2,311 square feet and include 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths and 2 to 3-car garages.Kitchen islands and peninsulas create the ideal spot for casual dining, buffet style serving or food preparation, while the large pantries and handsome cabinetry offer great storage. Master suites include a large soaking tub and shower, double vanities and huge walk in closets. The different floor plans also provide plenty of opportunities to personalize, with optional lofts, dens, and additional bedrooms (options vary per plan).Large lots averaging 7,000 square feet assure plenty of room for outdoor recreation and even RV storage on certain lots. It doesn't stop there, though. Col. Lewis Millet Park is a neighbor, presenting inviting sports and recreation opportunities ranging from ball fields to monkey bars. Shopping and schools are handy and destinations are an easy reach via the 79 and 215/60 freeways. Brokers will find an opportunity to enjoy a 3% Broker Co-Op is available at Luz Del Sol.Luz Del Sol is located off the 79 freeway in San Jacinto, reached from the 60 or 215 freeways. On the 79, travel south and turn left on N. Ramona Blvd, then left again on Echo Road, located at 1999 Echo Road, San Jacinto, CA. The sales center and decorated models are open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. To join the interest list and for additional information, please visit www.FrontierHomes.com or call 909-730-7926.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.