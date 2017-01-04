IPD Announces One-Piece IPDSteel® Piston Upgrades for Caterpillar® C15 & 3406E Engine Applications

New one-piece IPDSteel® Piston and Crevice Seal Cylinder Liner upgrades for Caterpillar® C15 & 3406E engine applications now available from IPD

1 2 3 Original style 2-piece piston vs. IPDSteel 1-piece piston Original style cylinder liner vs. IPD style "crevice seal" cylinder liner Truck with C15 engine

End

-- IPD, a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the launch of a new piston upgrade and cylinder liner options for select Caterpillar®C15 and 3406E engine applications.The optionalSteel® piston upgrade is manufactured exclusively by IPD in Torrance, California (USA). This one-piece steel piston upgrade replaces the original equipment two-piece design (steel crown and aluminum skirt). One-piece steel pistons came into existence when cylinder pressures increased in newer engines, exceeding the capability of two-piece designs.This piston upgrade is available in two engine overhaul kit configurations along with IPD's innovative "Crevice Seal" Cylinder Liner. Invented by IPD to address engine block wear, this cylinder liner design includes a unique wedge shape upper crevice seal to reduce liner movement and o-ring failure. The crevice seal cylinder liner wedges itself into the lower bore of the cylinder block, preventing the liner from moving as much as a standard design original style liner, thus providing much higher stability under heavy loads and higher cylinder pressures.IPD offers this piston and cylinder liner in selected in-frame and out-of-frame engine overhaul kits. For further details, please reference the following links:IPD continues to expand the IPD brand of high quality replacement parts for both old and new CAT® applications. "IPD is the preferred brand in the marketplace by offering high quality engine parts that provide an incredible value," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "Our customers are rebuilding C15 and 3406E engines, and the need for high quality, reliable, cost effective, and sometimes "upgrade" service parts is becoming increasingly more important. InnovativeSteel Pistons and Crevice Seal Cylinder Liners are."# # #Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.IPDStyle parts are designed, engineered, and/or configured to improve upon original equipment designs. These parts are offered as alternatives to original designs.