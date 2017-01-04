Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded $4.2M contracts

Contact

-- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two firm fixed price contracts from two customers totaling $4.2M to deliver military display systems for the M1A Abrams tank.The optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified for the M1A Abrams tank and will be installed on tanks delivered to the US Military. All deliveries under this contract will take place through 2017."2016 was a very good year for us and this order contributes to our 2017 backlog," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "The recurring selection of Palomar Display Products as a sole supplier of such vital equipment to the most advanced fighting vehicle in the world reinforces Palomar's position as the primary relevant supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.