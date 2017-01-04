 
News By Tag
* Micro Irrigation Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Industry Survey and Industry Outlook 2022 by Credence Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Micro Irrigation Systems

Industry:
Business

Location:
San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "Micro Irrigation Systems (Traditional Sprinklers, Center Pivot, Linear Move and Drip Irrigation) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 - 2022", the global micro irrigation systems market stood at US$ 3,462.7 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

Micro irrigation systems refer to irrigation techniques that apply water through sprinkling or dripping. These are by far the most water efficient techniques used for irrigation. The market for micro irrigation systems is largely driven by the rising need for enhancing crop productivity and addressing water scarcity issues. Another major factor fueling the demand for micro irrigation systems is their superior advantages over conventional irrigation methods. Micro irrigation systems supply water to the crops with minimal wastage. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. In order to curb the water scarcity issues and increase food production, national governments worldwide are taking initiatives for increasing the micro irrigation system penetration. For instance, some of the national governments offer subsidies on installation of micro irrigation systems. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.

The micro irrigation systems market, as of 2014, is dominated by the sprinkler irrigation systems segment. The segment comprises traditional sprinklers (impact sprinklers), center pivot and linear move irrigation systems. Traditional sprinklers are the most popular types of irrigation systems and the segment is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Center pivot and linear move irrigation systems are popular majorly in region having large farms and developed agriculture sector. Further, due to their high water application accuracy and efficiency, drip irrigation systems segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

The complete report is available at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/micro-irrigation-s...

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major companies operating in the micro irrigation systems market are Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation and others. The market is highly consolidated in nature; however companies face significant competition from the local/regional players. The market players can categorized into sprinklers and drip irrigation manufacturers; and center pivot and linear move irrigation manufacturers.

Key Trends:

·         Enhancement of the systems through chemigation and fertigation

·         Development of mobile sprinkler irrigation systems

·         Focus on large untapped markets such as China and India

·         Providing automated irrigation systems using moisture sensors and remote controllers

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57756

Related Reports:

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/video-conferencing-market

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/head-mounted-display-hmd-market

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/dispatch-console-systems-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com
End
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@credenceresearch.com
Phone:18003618290
Tags:Micro Irrigation Systems
Industry:Business
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brisk Insights PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share