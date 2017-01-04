 
PM Modi inaugurates India's first International Exchange - India INX

 
INDORE, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated India's first international exchange, India INX, at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) of GIFT City, Gandhinagar to enable Indian firms to compete on equal footing with offshore firms.

A subsidiary of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), India INX is one of the world's most sophisticated technology platforms with a turn-around- time of 4 micro seconds which will function for 22 hours a day, permitting international investors and NRIs to trade from anywhere across the world. INX platform will trade at first in equity derivatives, commodity derivatives , currency derivatives, including index and stocks. It intends to serve depository receipts and bonds later.

PM Modi, after opening the India INX by sounding the virtual gong, named it as a 'momentous occasion for Indian financial sector'. The exchange will set new standards for quality of service and speed of transactions across time zone. The exchange to provide offshore talent with an onshore technological and regulatory framework, he added.

For More Updates, Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in

India Inx, PM Modi, International Stock Exchange
Finance
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
