Country(s)
Industry News
Cryptsoft Extends Leadership in the Tape Storage Industry with Spectra Logic Integration
BRISBANE, Australia - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft, a leader in data encryption, today announced that Spectra Logic Corporation has selected Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology to deliver state-of-art data encryption capabilities across its TFinity® product line. Cryptsoft's technology will enable Spectra Logic to meet the security requirements of customers from high performance computing, finance, media, energy and other verticals. This represents a significant step forward in vendor choice now that LTO standard encrypting tape drives from both HPE and IBM are present in KMIP enabled enterprise tape library solutions from multiple vendors within the storage industry.
Increasing security threats have made data encryption a must have for storage products. The complexity of key management has been a major hurdle for vendors looking to deliver end-to-end encryption across diverse enterprise products. Cryptsoft KMIP SDKs provide simple, standards-based key management, enabling seamless interoperability and enterprise level management across a wide range of storage and security products. Cryptsoft's comprehensive SDK suite reduces development costs and time-to-market. Spectra Logic joins a growing number of vendors from the storage industry adopting Cryptsoft's KMIP technology, making Cryptsoft the preferred provider of key management for the IBM and HPE tape drive market.
"Spectra Logic is excited to offer Cryptsoft's KMIP encryption technology into its enterprise library family, including TFinity ExaScale. Cryptsoft has deep experience building and customizing security solutions that offer customers additional options for protecting and managing data," said Matt Starr, Spectra Logic's CTO. "By implementing KMIP across Spectra's enterprise-class tape library products, we meet the modern security expectations of high performance computing and deep storage customers using mid-range to exabyte scale storage. Customers will benefit from using the full set of standards-based key management capabilities provided by Cryptsoft's market-leading KMIP implementation to seamlessly integrate with existing security solutions."
"As the rapidly expanding volume of mission-critical data within enterprises represents significant value to the enterprise, so does the risk associated with data theft or loss increase. Cryptsoft remains focused on supplying the right mix of technology which enables customers like Spectra Logic to meet their data security and management needs, both in terms of data security and data availability both in the short and very long terms," said Tim Hudson, Cryptsoft's CTO. "Deploying Cryptsoft's KMIP conformant encryption and key management technologies ensure that Spectra Logic customers can rest easy, safe in the knowledge that not only are their data resources available quickly and reliably and at scale, but that long-term, industry standard data protection is also assured."
About Spectra Logic
Spectra Logic develops deep storage solutions that solve the problem of long term storage for business and technology professionals dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for nearly 40 years, Spectra Logic's uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the largest information users in multiple vertical markets globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of deep storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, cloud and private cloud.
About Cryptsoft
Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com
Contact
Magda Zdunkiewicz
***@cryptsoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse