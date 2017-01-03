News By Tag
J.J's Landscape and Tree Service Is Not Just Cutting Trees
Make an appointment to remove a tree between January and March 31, 2017 and receive a 20% discount on all Tree Services valued at or above $1000.00. Must make appointment!
You should never prune trees in the fall because of decay fungi that could attack the wound of the tree.
This is also a good time of the year to cut branches and trees that are in the process of dying. High Winds and Ice could bring the tree/branches down at the most inopportune moment causind electrical outages and worst yet, home damage.
Call JJ's today and let us give you a Free Estimate, Any job above $1,000.00 receives a 20% discount through the month of March. But hurry, you must make an appointment.
J.J's is fully insured for your protection. Our list of references is available upon request. Our customer's satisfaction is our main goal.
Call us for a free estimate. Serving all of Metro Atlanta we are fully insured for your protection. Professional, courteous and prompt service. We also offer 24/7 Emergency Assistance.
Call us for a Free Estimate J.J's Landscaping & Tree Services, Atlanta's Tree Service! 678-598-
We also offer Commercial Services to Corporate Locations & Real Estate Agents.
Like us on Facebook - @atlantalandscapeandtreeservice (https://business.facebook.com/
Follow Us on Twitter - @JJs_Landscape (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Jose Juarez
678-598-5360
josejuarez30319@
End
