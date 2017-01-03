 
J.J's Landscape and Tree Service Is Not Just Cutting Trees

Make an appointment to remove a tree between January and March 31, 2017 and receive a 20% discount on all Tree Services valued at or above $1000.00. Must make appointment!
 
 
Ice Storm Damage
Ice Storm Damage
ATLANTA - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Pruning during the dormancy period is the best practice. It will allow aggresive  new growth in the spring. Some species, such as maple, walnuts and birches, may "bleed"—when the sap begins to flow. This is not harmful and will cease when the tree leafs out.

You should never prune trees in the fall because of decay fungi that could attack the wound of the tree.

This is also a good time of the year to cut branches and trees that are in the process of dying.  High Winds and Ice could bring the tree/branches down at the most inopportune moment causind electrical outages and worst yet, home damage.

Call JJ's today and let us give you a Free Estimate, Any job above $1,000.00 receives a 20% discount through the month of March.  But hurry, you must make an appointment.

J.J's is fully insured for your protection. Our list of references is available upon request. Our customer's satisfaction is our main goal.

Call us for a free estimate. Serving all of Metro Atlanta we are fully insured for your protection.  Professional, courteous and prompt service.  We also offer 24/7 Emergency Assistance.

Call us for a Free Estimate J.J's Landscaping & Tree Services, Atlanta's Tree Service!  678-598-5360

We also offer Commercial Services to Corporate Locations & Real Estate Agents.

Like us on Facebook - @atlantalandscapeandtreeservice (https://business.facebook.com/atlantalandscapeandtreeserv...)

Follow Us on Twitter - @JJs_Landscape (https://twitter.com/JJs_Landscape)

Contact
Jose Juarez
678-598-5360
josejuarez30319@gmail.com
End
Source:JJs Landscape and Tree Service
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Tree Cutting, Storm Damage, Landscaping Atlanta
Industry:Services
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
