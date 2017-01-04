News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chicagoans Use Real Estate To Build Wealth
"When we met John and Janelle Swiercinsky, and Kirby Atwell, the iCandy Homes team, four years ago we were just exploring the idea of doing real estate investing. We had done some reading and even taken a couple of classes. We did not feel any more confident then when we started," Kempf said.
Like many others, Kempf worried about his future. Having enough for retirement. Being able to provide for the family, but without sacrificing precious time with the family. Fortunately for Kempf, he had found his life-long passion. dentistry, and had pursued it for years. But he still longed for more. What about the future? What would happen with the ecomony?
"Then I talked to my friends at iCandy Homes. We were scared to even try and take a step. But I know we wanted something to change on our life. Kirby said to me 'I will have you on your way to a deal in 30 days.' and 'will be there with you the whole way,'" said Kempf.
He knew that he had to take this opportunity. It was a revolt against the normal real estate programs. This was no "arm chair guru." This was the chance that Kempf had been waiting for to create his own economy.
Kempf said, "Right away we were in there first training course, and step by step we did a deal, then another, and another. It was a hands-on training relationship not just another class."
The uprising is underway. iCandy Homes is teaching the weary and worried hard-working people of Chicagoland how to take control of their futures and create their own economy. Imagine clocking in and out of your 9-5 until you die. No passion. Nothing to show for your life. What is your legacy?
"We would still be afraid and wondering if we could do this if we had not met iCandy Homes." Kempf laughs, "Instead we are wondering how many real estate deals we should be doing at a time."
iCandy Homes and their partners at Chicagoland Real Estate Connections Club are hosting free training events in January, Go to http://www.icandyhomes.com for more details.
Contact
Janelle Swiercinsky
iCandy Homes
***@icandyhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse