The perfect Luxury & Budget Hotel in Bhubaneswar

Presidency Hotel is a luxurious hotel having the best room facilities for an ideal stay out. The Hotel also promises an ayurvedic spa, conference rooms for both official meeting and big parties, disc floor and a perfect dining restaurant for all.

+916746631333

+916746631333
book@thepresidencyindia.com

-- The Presidency Hotel is the perfect retreat for travelers visiting this temple town, Bhubaneswar. It is one of the best Deluxe Hotels in Bhubaneswar that believes in offering budget accommodation to guests without compromising on comfort and luxury. Bhubaneswar is one of the fastest growing city which have become a major commercial hub in the country today. People come with the family member to enjoy their holiday stay or for an official visit. They definitely take back the sarees and the cane furniture which is unique and of the highest quality, one can think of.Moreover the city is known for its holy temples and anyone who comes here would definitely love to visit the world renowned Lingaraj Temple, Bindu Sagar, Mukteswar Temple etc. You could definitely pay a visit to the Regional Plant Resource Center, which maintains the largest rose garden in the country. Couples and families who are interested in exploring caves, there are Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves. We help you make your vacation a memory of lifetime!The hotel is around 6km from the Bhubaneswar railway station and is well equipped with rooms and banquet halls, this is one destination not to be missed when you are in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state.The hotel is centrally located in the heart of the city and offers an unforgettable level of luxury and service among the finest hotels. The main objective of our hotel is to provide ultimate customer satisfaction, which means we provide service, according to the requirements and needs of our clients as well as guest.We have a Fitness center with Ayurvedic Spa and provide an internet connection with the Wi-Fi facility so that you can do your work any place within our hotel you want. Our hotel is the is the perfect place for celebrating all of your occasions and events like meetings, banquet, wedding receptions and much more. When you are looking for Hotels Booking Website, Presidency Hotel is ready to serve all your needs and you can a book a room at Presidency hotel online and get the desired discount.The staff is well trained and always prepared to personally assist you for the successful completion of all the important events. The most interesting thing about our hotel is its proximity to the airport and other important visiting site of the city. We are the best Luxury & Budget Hotel in Bhubaneswar and located close to the market, shopping mall, famous temples, historical places, orchard and many more beautiful places of Bhubaneswar.At Hotel Presidency the restaurant is an ultimate destination where you can enjoy a set of an exceptional dining experience. Do not forget to ask for Chicken and Pomfret Curry which is one of the specialties of the hotel and the local population in Bhubaneswar. During your stay at our hotel, we would also love to serve you with local Odiya food, which includes Dalma- a vegetarian dish made of arhar dal, pumpkin and other spices and seafood. You could definitely indulge your taste buds with everything that's best in multi-cuisine.From the time of inception our hotel has offer unique venues to handle everything from a critical board meeting to headline-grabbing product launches. The Hotel arranges conferences, special events, field exercises, award galas and exhibition for a variety of clients in Associations, Government and Corporate sectors. Presidency Hotel is considered as the Best Hotels in Bhubaneswar when it comes to hosting of wedding ceremonies.We have been a perfect venue for many high class wedding reception or parties in Bhubaneswar. The Hotel offers different wedding packages to suit all your style, tastes and budget. We have a highly trained staff that will treat you and your guests to professional and attentive service throughout this grand occasion. We never enforce but help you in planning and can create a package to suit your needs.