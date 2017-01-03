 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Experion Technologies among Fastest Growing Tech Companies in APAC, 2016

Attributes high revenue growth to a consistent focus on Mobile, Web, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and IoT
 
 
TRIVANDRUM, India - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Experion Technologies based out of Technopark, Trivandrum, today announced that the company has been placed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2016 list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the APAC region. Rankings are based on the percentage revenue growth over three years. Experion grew 84% percent during this period.

Experion CEO Binu Jacob attributes this success to the company's laser-focus on building digital solutions for customers within specific verticals such as healthcare, transportation and retail, in the prime geographic regions of US, EU and Australia. Coping with fast-paced changes in the digital technology world with agility and delivering to the quality and efficiency expectations of mid-sized organizations are also reasons behind the achievement. "The company invested early on into R&D, which set the foundation for building world-class software products. We are truly pleased to be recognized as one among the fastest growing companies in Asia".

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is commendable in today's highly competitive technology industry," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, DTTL Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific program. "We congratulate Experion Technologies on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region."

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific Selection and Qualifications

The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company," defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.

About Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies (www.experionglobal.com) is a 10+ year-old software product and services company. The flagship product from the company is FieldMax (www.fieldmax.in). The company has direct presence in the United States, UK, India, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Netherlands. Products and applications developed by Experion serve over 300 customers across 26 countries worldwide. Experion harnesses Mobile, Web, Analytics, IoT, & Cloud technologies to develop custom solutions and products for industry domains such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and healthcare.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter. This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, its member firms, or their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte network") is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser. No entity in the Deloitte network shall be responsible for any loss whatsoever sustained by any person who relies on this communication.

PR Contact: Ganesh Babu, Experion Technologies India Pvt Ltd for more information Phone: +91 471 3047 310, email: ganesh.babu@experionglobal.com

