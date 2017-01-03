News By Tag
Experion Technologies among Fastest Growing Tech Companies in APAC, 2016
Attributes high revenue growth to a consistent focus on Mobile, Web, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and IoT
Experion CEO Binu Jacob attributes this success to the company's laser-focus on building digital solutions for customers within specific verticals such as healthcare, transportation and retail, in the prime geographic regions of US, EU and Australia. Coping with fast-paced changes in the digital technology world with agility and delivering to the quality and efficiency expectations of mid-sized organizations are also reasons behind the achievement. "The company invested early on into R&D, which set the foundation for building world-class software products. We are truly pleased to be recognized as one among the fastest growing companies in Asia".
"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is commendable in today's highly competitive technology industry," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, DTTL Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific program. "We congratulate Experion Technologies on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region."
Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific Selection and Qualifications
The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company," defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.
About Experion Technologies
Experion Technologies (www.experionglobal.com)
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/
