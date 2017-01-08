Lite Regal Summer School in Cambridge and London UK Updates its Engineering Preparation Course 1 2 Engineering Course Incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Vehicle to be programmed with Sensors and Built CAMBRIDGE, U.K. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Lite Regal Education and its Summer School division - Lite Regal Summer School that runs numerous courses has announced that it will be adding extra content into its prestigious Engineering Preparation Course that runs from leading Universities in the UK.



The Summer Courses gives students from High School and Undergraduates aged 13 to 22 the opportunity to live on campus and be accommodated and learn leading Engineering concepts and principals from like-minded peers and a first rate tutor.



Lite Regal in consultation with its leading Engineering Tutors – Ph.D students from the Top Universities in UK have added core content that take into account new 21st Century innovations in Engineering. Because the field of Engineering is constantly evolving especially Mechanical Engineering / Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering new workshop, tutorials and lectures are incorporated.



Mr Mark Blane the Schools Director of Course Studies has commented, "We are helping to educating the 21st Century Engineer in the exciting field of Engineering by introducing new innovations in the field of engineering that are shaping our lives for the better."



Mr Mark Blane has added ,"With consultation from our Tutors we have introduced a series of lecures and workshops that will introduce Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and space exploration (aeronautical engineering) amongst other exciting things. Bio printing is a particular exciting field in which the bio-ink is made of living cells and can be used to build and replicate human organs"



Students will learn and be exposed to the new advances in the field of Engineering in the Summer School. From exciting lectures and classes to tutorials and workshops students will have the opportunity to discuss and also build robots and programme them with sensors.The field of Robotics and AI (artificial intelligence are infiltrating and permeating our life and home at every level. From Googles attempt to develop a driverless car that uses sensors and other technologies to help the car to identify and drive "intelligently" . Lite Regal Summer School students through workshops will be exposed from Robotics to 3-D printers through to Drone Technology.



New additions in the Engineering Workshop will include:



1/ Building and programming of a small robotic mechanical car to resemble a "Lunar Space Buggy" that can operate remotely with sensors.



2/ 3D printing - Through Lite Regal advanced workshops students will use 3D printers to take a digital model and use the 3D printer to build the model in sucessive layers of materials.



3/ Learn about Drone Technology and Engineering. Building and programming of a drone that are used increasingly in our Modern World. From pilotless drones, drones are being harnessed and used in increasing and innovative ways. One such example is the idea of a warehouse in the sky that is able to use drones from delivering pizzas to books.



4/ Virtual Reality Workshops - The 21st Century and the future will mark the explosion of virtual reality headsets and also the possibility of holodecks.



Students of course be exposed to the traditional course material. Students will learn the about the different fields of engineering and classical engineering principles from aeronautical engineering to chemical engineering and civil engineering. Students will learn the theories and challenges faced by todays engineers to ensure that the career choice and University choice is right for them.



The Engineering Preparation course will also show explosion in new innovative building materials. New composite materials and smart materials (materials that change with properties in response to external conditions).



Applications are welcome from all students.



Lite Regal Summer School www.literegal.co.uk provides a fully integrated program of study that allows High School students the opportunity to be accommodated and learn in within one of the Colleges of London University or Cambridge during the summer. Students can explore a wide variety of college courses and gain knowledge from a diverse set of peers. Students will have a range of exciting after class activities and Lite Regal Summer School will stimulate students both academically and socially. Students will be able to explore the city and well as explore some of the different colleges with the historical Cities of Cambridge or London.



Lite Regal Summer School is fully accredited and has offices in London and Cambridge.



For more information and to apply on the Engineering Preparation Summer School in Cambridge or London please see www.literegal.co.uk/ summer-school/ courses-ages- 15-18/engi...



Lite Regal Education and its Summer School - Lite Regal Summer School prepares students for their next important step after High School.



