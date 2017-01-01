the premiere data analytics-training institute DexLab Analytics is offering a month long training to the company Channelplay Limited on advanced Ms Excel concepts.

Dexlab Analytics is Beginning A Month Long MS Excel Training for Channelplay Ltd

Media Contact

DexLab Analytics

+91 852 787 2444

***@dexlabanalytics.com DexLab Analytics+91 852 787 2444

End

-- DexLab Analytics, the reputed Big Data analytics training institute head-quartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR will be conducting multiple training sessions to the team of Channelplay Limited, starting from the 8th of January, 2017, Sunday till the 8th of February, 2017.Channelplay Limited is one of India's leading shopper and channel marketing and metrics company. The training sessions will be carried for multiple batches of their team. Each such batch will comprise of more than 75 officials of Channelplay. The training module is categorised with a system of increasing difficulty and complexities in the concepts of advanced Excel and is divided into – Ms Excel Basics, Intermediate, and Advanced.Within the Intermediate training module topics such as – complex functions on Excel, look ups, dashboards creation and much more. The module of advanced Excel training is a step further into details with more complex functions like that of data modelling, VBA, automation and macros.Speaking on this new collaboration from such a renowned organization, the CEO of DexLab Analytics stated that "DexLab Analytics and Channelplay Limited is collaborating to make the team at Channelplay more efficient and Excel-ready. While there are several Excel training institutes located around Delhi NCR and in India, Channelplay sought for training providers with deep knowledge in the concepts of Advanced Excel and a top-notch professional approach towards corporate training."He further added by saying that, "We have invested a couple of months to build our custom learning path with Channelplay in order to conduct a robust and comprehensive learning environment. Moving ahead we intend to conduct more such trainings pan-India for Channelplay and others."DexLab Analytics with their team of seasoned corporate trainers with highly in demand skills such as Big Data Hadoop, R Programming, SAS Programming, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Visualization using Tableau and Excel among others; are well on their way to redefine the path of corporate training excellence in the field of Big Data and analytics for their corporate training partners.DexLab Analytics is one of India's leading data analytics training institute with its branches in Pune and Delhi NCR. They have trained several individuals and corporate teams on advanced analytics topics that are a relatively new field today.DexLab Solutions Corp.M. G. Road, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR.+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444DexLab Solutions Corp.Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444