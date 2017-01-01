 
Axiomtek Releases the IFB122 - its Newest Ruggedized Compact DIN-rail IIoT Gateway Controller

Axiomtek releases the IFB122, an IIoT gateway controller designed for remote control/monitoring management applications and other IIoT applications
 
 
Axiomtek's Rugged IIoT gateway controller - the IFB122
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the IFB122 - the company's newest compact, DIN-rail industrial IoT gateway controller featuring the low power consumption RISC-based Freescale i.MX6UL-2 processor with ARM® Cortex™-A7 micro architecture. Designed to meet the challenges of mission critical environments, the IFB122 supports an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, flexible wide voltage range of 9V - 48VDC power input, and can withstand high vibration environments up to 5G. For system integrators with wireless communication needs, the system comes with one PCI Express Mini Card slot, one SIM card slot, and two internal antennas for Wi-Fi/3G/4G/LTE connections. With the ability to transmit data and manage various devices, the IP40-rated IFB122 is a cost-effective solution for remote control/monitoring management applications such as unmanned control rooms, industrial machines, automated parking lots, traffic monitoring systems and other IIoT applications.

Based on the RISC architecture, the IFB122 industrial IoT gateway device has lower heat output and lower power consumption, making it suitable for applications which demand a balance between power and performance," said Product Manager Jessie Wu. "The IFB122 is designed to provide system integrators with extensive communication options with its built-in serial port, LAN port and USB port for fast and efficient data computation, communication and acquisition. This DIN-rail IIoT gateway device also comes with digital input/output interfaces to support a wide variety of test and measurement applications."

The robust DIN-rail fanless IIoT gateway comes with one 256MB DDR3 onboard memory and one 4GB eMMC flash memory for storage needs. It also has rich I/O connections including two RS-232/422/485 ports, two 10/100 Mbps LAN ports with 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection, one USB 2.0 port, and one digital I/O (2-IN/1-OUT). LED indicators on the front panel show the status of the device. The industrial grade DIN-rail embedded platform comes with Yocto embedded Linux to provide an open standard operating system for software program development. To ensure that the system can be integrated into a variety of different locations, the IFB122 also supports wall mount and DIN-rail mounting.

The IFB122 is available now. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features:

- Fanless operation with RISC-based i.MX6UltraLite processor (528 MHz)

- 256MB DDR3 SDRAM onboard

- Four GB eMMC Flash onboard

- One Wireless socket (Wi-Fi or 3G/4G)

- Supports two digital inputs and one digital output

- One LAN port with magnetic isolation protection 1.5KV

- Wide range DC power input (9V - 48V) with terminal block

- Ready-to-run embedded Linux operating system (Yocto)

- Extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

