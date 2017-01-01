News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek Releases the IFB122 - its Newest Ruggedized Compact DIN-rail IIoT Gateway Controller
Axiomtek releases the IFB122, an IIoT gateway controller designed for remote control/monitoring management applications and other IIoT applications
Based on the RISC architecture, the IFB122 industrial IoT gateway device has lower heat output and lower power consumption, making it suitable for applications which demand a balance between power and performance,"
The robust DIN-rail fanless IIoT gateway comes with one 256MB DDR3 onboard memory and one 4GB eMMC flash memory for storage needs. It also has rich I/O connections including two RS-232/422/485 ports, two 10/100 Mbps LAN ports with 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection, one USB 2.0 port, and one digital I/O (2-IN/1-OUT)
The IFB122 is available now. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- Fanless operation with RISC-based i.MX6UltraLite processor (528 MHz)
- 256MB DDR3 SDRAM onboard
- Four GB eMMC Flash onboard
- One Wireless socket (Wi-Fi or 3G/4G)
- Supports two digital inputs and one digital output
- One LAN port with magnetic isolation protection 1.5KV
- Wide range DC power input (9V - 48V) with terminal block
- Ready-to-run embedded Linux operating system (Yocto)
- Extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse