The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features SACRED HEART Pitching Coach Wayne Mazzoni

 
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Wayne Mazzoni of Sacred Heart as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Mazzoni enters his tenth season as pitching coach for Sacred Heart, where he has helped the Pioneers to seven consecutive appearances in the Northeast Conference Championship Game as well as three conference titles in the past five seasons. During his tenure, the pitching staff has had its best run in program history, setting several school records for wins and ERA.

Prior to Sacred Heart, Mazzoni was a pitching coach for one year at the College of the Holy Cross. He has also served as the head coach at Post University from 1999-2005 and assistant coach at Fairfield from 1993-1996. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Nova Southeastern University in 1992.

Mazzoni is a 1991 graduate of Gettysburg College, where he played football his freshman year and baseball the remaining three. He was a left-handed pitcher and outfielder.

Coach and his wife, Keli, have three children. Colby, 13, an accomplished swimmer and actor, Brayden, 11, who loves every sport with a ball, and is often the team bat boy.

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Wayne Mazzoni. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com (http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com) or calling (973) 921.0400 today!

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
9733468100
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
Click to Share